In Sight This stunning photo book is the result of an extraordinary visual mind From "Cue the Sun," published by Stanley Barker. The book's photos were shot from the windows of moving buses while traveling around India. (Trent Parke/Magnum Photos)

Photographer Trent Parke’s book “Cue the Sun” (Stanley Barker, 2022) is a ravishing document. It is also, unfortunately, out of print. This is astounding. It was published just two months ago. I’m not sure when it went out of print, but it’s not really surprising. “Cue the Sun” is as much a stand-alone piece of art as it is a book of photographs. Parke has a pretty ravenous following (his book “Dream/Life,” which is also out of print, is selling for $1,500) and this book is sumptuous and unique.

Here’s the publisher’s description of Parke’s book:

“This highly anticipated artist’s book is constructed as a unique, vast, double-printed concertina, taking you on a fantastical journey through the kinetic Indian night to a breath-taking dawn.”

Parke made the images just one week before the coronavirus pandemic while on a trip across parts of India. He was there accompanying cricket legend Steve Waugh, who was traveling the country compiling his own book of photographs.

There are photographers, other artists and even athletes who spend so much time honing their discipline that it becomes more or less automatic. You can think of it as muscle memory or “being in the zone.” Parke is no exception to the rule, and this book proves it.

The photos in “Cue the Sun” were all made from behind the windows of buses as Parke and Waugh traveled between Agra, Amritsar, Delhi, Dharamshala, Meerut and Mathura.

There’s not much depth to the images, at least not in a sociopolitical way. They’re mostly surface studies — side glances made by an extraordinary visual mind. Though Parke was a somewhat passive player, sitting in a bus and peering out as he trundled past the scenery, his mind (muscle memory) was filtering everything through his considerable visual sensibilities.

I would go so far as to say it’s almost immaterial where the photos were made. There’s no overt social or political message. I don’t think most of Parke’s output is really about describing the exterior of things. Instead, Parke’s work is more about the internal, imagination, ideas and feelings.

Of the work in “Cue the Sun,” Parke says:

“I kept feeling as though I could have been in any number of other countries at a given time. Through the windows I felt the past and future collide. The contradiction, beauty, chaos and hope. Humanity on the move.”

It’s as if this book, itself an objet d’art with its beautiful production and seemingly infinite scroll of accordion pages, is Parke reaching into the cacophony of life, plucking memorable scenes and then putting them all together for us. The genius of the book lies not in the individual photos but in how those photos are put together — the sum of the parts.

I would be remiss if I didn’t own up to the fact that I am, and have been, a fan of Parke’s work for a very long time — from the first time I encountered his dreamlike black-and-white work in “Dream/Life” to his epic account of traveling the expanse of Australia in “Minutes to Midnight.” His work has always been inspirational to me.

“Cue the Sun” is not unlike having a deluxe vinyl version of your favorite album. It is utterly and absolutely gorgeous.

There are precious few copies of “Cue the Sun” available out there, and they are now going for more than the original asking price. But if you find one, and can afford to take the leap, it’s worth it.

