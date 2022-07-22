In Sight Here’s the shortlist for the 2022 Leica Oskar Barnack Award Kiana Hayeri from the series “Promises Written on the Ice, Left in the Sun” (Kiana Hayeri/LOBA 2022)

Way back when I worked as a photographer, I was always keen on checking out what other photographers were up to. My friends and I would race to the newsstand to grab the latest news magazines to see who was doing what and how well. We’d also hungrily go over contest results to see a broad range of work and decide how we were stacking up.

While the internet was certainly around, it wasn’t as it is nowadays. Not everyone had a computer, and smartphones didn’t exist. People weren’t tethered to technology as they are today.

Those were heady days, full of inspiration and ambition.

One contest that we looked forward to every year was for the Leica Oskar Barnack Award. Winners often went on to have very successful, high-profile careers. And the kind of work that was honored always seemed to be very progressive — maybe even more so than in a lot of the other well-known contests.

I’m not a photographer anymore — I traded in my Leicas (I did, indeed, use Leicas back then) and walking shoes for life behind the desk. And, while my drive to make photographs has ebbed, my enthusiasm for the craft has never waned.

I’m still thrilled to see what work is unearthed and elevated by the Leica Oskar Barnack Award.

The awards have yet to be announced, but five judges came together earlier in the year and created a shortlist of photographers who will be competing for the top honor. The judges screened proposals submitted by more than 60 photography experts.

We’re excited to give you a look at this year’s shortlisted contenders for the 2022 Leica Oskar Barnack Award below. The contest provided the descriptions, which have been lightly edited for clarity.

Lynsey Addario: ‘Women on the Frontline of Climate Change’

The American photojournalist (born 1973) presents four perspectives on the consequences of climate change: women firefighters in Northern California; Indigenous women in the Brazilian Amazon fighting slash-and-burn practices and land appropriation; women from flooded areas in southern Sudan; and women in the drought-plagued regions of Ethiopia. Visually striking images illustrate how the advance of climate change is threatening or destroying every aspect of life, be it in Africa or North or South America.

Irene Barlian: ‘Land of the Sea’

As the largest island nation on the planet, Indonesia is acutely affected by climate change. It threatens the livelihoods of millions of people; their displacement has long become a reality. The capital of Jakarta is already known as the fastest-sinking metropolis in the world. This is a wake-up call in the form of photography: In this series, the Indonesian photographer (born in 1989) documents a humanitarian crisis and the effects of flooding along the coastal regions.

Alessandro Cinque: ‘Peru, a Toxic State’

Even today, Peruvian mining is defined by neocolonial structures. This black-and-white series, taken over the past five years or so by the Italian photojournalist (born 1988), documents the serious ramifications of unrestrained mining for the local populace. Peru has always been rich in mineral wealth; consequently, mining is an important economic asset for the country. Even so, the Indigenous communities have remained impoverished and suffer greatly from the destruction of their vital resources.

DOCKS Collective: ‘The Flood in Western Germany’

In July 2021, entire areas of Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia were devastated by unusually heavy rainfall and resulting floods. For months, the German photography collective DOCKS documented the destruction and suffering, as well as the reconstruction efforts. The group founded in 2018 includes Aliona Kardash (born 1990), Maximilian Mann (born 1992), Ingmar Björn Nolting (born 1995), Arne Piepke (born 1991) and Fabian Ritter (born 1992).

Valentin Goppel: ‘Between the Years’

The German photographer (born 2000) traces the effects of the pandemic on his generation. He, too, experienced the sudden breakdown of old habits and the feeling of insecurity, which seemed to determine every plan for the future. Coronavirus appears to be a catalyst for ongoing disorientation. Photography, however, presented a tool with which to better understand his thoughts and fears, and to find images for the sense of forlornness.

Kiana Hayeri: ‘Promises Written on the Ice, Left in the Sun’

After the withdrawal of Western troops from Afghanistan in the summer of 2021, it became clear within days that the Taliban would work to destroy what had been achieved concerning freedom of expression, women’s rights and education, replacing them with renewed fear and insecurity. Born in Iran in 1988, the photographer grew up in Canada and has been living in Afghanistan for more than seven years; time and again, her work focuses in particular on the difficult living situations for women.

Nanna Heitmann: ‘Protectors of Congo’s Peatland’

Active local climate protection with global repercussions: In this series, the German photographer (born 1994) introduces the inhabitants of Lokolama, a village in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They are determined to defend their vast, and hitherto untouched, peatlands against the threat of deforestation and resource extraction. Enormously important to the global climate, the area represents one of the largest tropical peatlands on the planet — an ecological marvel that stores many billions of tons of carbon.

M’hammed Kilito: ‘Before It’s Gone’

Oases are an important ecological buffer against desertification, and they represent places of biological diversity. In addition to abundant water and improved soil quality, oases hold date palms. The Moroccan photographer (born 1981) provides insight, not only into this sensitive ecosystem but also into the intangible heritage of the nomadic cultures of his home country.

Léonard Pongo: ‘Primordial Earth’

Inspired by the country’s traditions, craftsmanship and mythologies, this series is dedicated to the landscapes of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The approach of the Belgian photographer and visual artist (born 1988) is highly subjective. Transgressing the material limits of photography, themes of emergence, apocalypse and eternal recurrence become an allegorical narrative about the history of humanity and the planet, with Congo at its center.

Victoria Razo: ‘Haitian Migration Crisis’

This series focuses on the Dorjean-Desmornes family, whom the Mexican photographer (born 1994) accompanied for 2½ months during their migration to the United States. The family came originally from Haiti, and they are among the thousands of people who tried to reach the United States via Mexico in September 2021. Their fate is representative of those who hope for a better life by migrating, despite a journey representing years of hardship and great risk.

Felipe Romero Beltrán: ‘Bravo’

In this photographic essay, the Colombian photographer, born in 1992 and now residing in Spain, places the border region between the United States and northern Mexico at the center of his observations. The Rio Bravo is defined by its status as both a river and the borderline. The project, which is still in progress, was begun on the river’s Mexican banks. Everything there seems to be in limbo, be it people, objects or architecture. Everything is defined by the border situation.

Rafael Vilela: ‘Forest Ruins: Indigenous Way of Life and Environmental Crisis in the Americas’ Largest City’

The largest city in the Americas stands on former forestlands, a large region along the Brazilian coast, once inhabited by the Indigenous Guarani people. One of the few pockets remaining today in the São Paulo area consists of six villages with about 700 Guarani Mbyá, and is the smallest demarcated Indigenous land in Brazil. The Brazilian photographer (born 1989) dedicated himself to this Indigenous community and questions the standard urban development model in times of climate change.

As you can see, the breadth of work on this year’s shortlist is extraordinarily compelling. One of this year’s judges, Karin Rehn-Kaufmann, art director and chief representative of Leica Galleries International (Austria), said of the entries:

“Once again this year, we were impressed by the diversity and high quality of the series submitted; it was particularly delightful to see the many young participants, as well as the higher proportion of women photographers. The fact that we live in challenging times, defined by climate change and global crises, has also left its mark on this LOBA year. Supporting the work and commitment of photographers around the globe is an increasingly important and meaningful task, which Leica Camera AG is happy to take on.”

Other judges for this year’s shortlist are Alessia Glaviano, head of Global PhotoVogue and director of the PhotoVogue Festival (Italy); Natalia Jiménez-Stuard, photo editor at The Washington Post; and Azu Nwagbogu, founder and director of the African Artists’ Foundation and the LagosPhoto Festival (Nigeria).

You can find out more about the awards and see all of the photos from the shortlisted projects here.

