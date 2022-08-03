In Sight Two decades of master photographer Joel Meyerowitz’s work on display now in London Provincetown, Massachusetts, 1976. (Joel Meyerowitz/Courtesy Huxley-Parlour and Howard Greenberg)

Acclaimed photographer Joel Meyerowitz is exhibiting 13 large-scale photographs at the Huxley-Parlour gallery in London. The work went on display July 20 and will remain up until Aug. 12. Meyerowitz is one of the most notable American color photographers. Although he began by taking black-and-white photographs in the vein of photographers Robert Frank and Henri Cartier-Bresson, he eventually moved into making color images and he is now regarded as one of the pioneers of the art form, alongside other greats including William Eggleston, Stephen Shore and Ernst Haas.

The Huxley-Parlour exhibit, titled “Between the Dog and the Wolf” brings together some two decades worth of Meyerowitz’s photographs. Meyerowitz originally published a photo book under the same title and this exhibition builds on that with works from some of his other notable projects, including 2016’s “Cape Light” and 2017’s “Towards Colour.”

A statement on the work by the gallery says:

“Originally published as a photobook, Between the Dog and the Wolf captures serene swimming pools girdled by expansive seas and endless, twilight horizons in Cape Cod throughout the 70s and 80s. The contrast between pools and the ocean is not only an aesthetic one, but a philosophical contrast too: the title comes from the French phrase ‘entre chien et loup’, alluding to oncoming twilight. Meyerowitz notes, “It seemed to me that the French liken the twilight to the notion of the tame and the savage, the known and the unknown, where that special moment of the fading of the light offers us an entrance into the place where our senses might fail us slightly, making us vulnerable to the vagaries of our imagination.”

Meyerowitz has achieved great acclaim throughout his decades-long career. He has had over 350 exhibitions and two Guggenheim fellowships and is the recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities awards. His work is in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts and the Art Institute of Chicago. Meyerowitz lives and works between New York and Italy.

You can find out more about the exhibition on Huxley-Parlour’s website, here.

