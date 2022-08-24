45 Vine Street from Sept. 29, 2017, to March 7 in Jackson, Wyo. (Ryan Dorgan) In Sight Photographer shows the loss of charm in a Jackson Hole town

Gentrification. That’s a term that first entered my conscious when I lived in Chicago as a freelance photojournalist in the early 2000s. I was searching for stories to immerse myself in and heard a radio piece about how the city’s infamous Cabrini-Green was being “cleaned up.” That turned out to be shorthand for “making the area more attractive to developers and potential homeowners.”

That was all in the early part of my adult life. The term has since followed me around doggedly ever since. Every city I have lived in has dealt with the clash between new development and the preservation of what was already there.

Here’s one tiny example: I met a friend for a drink a couple of years ago on New York’s Lower East Side. We met near the Bowery, a place once known for being a refuge for the city’s down and out. When I got off the subway, I was shocked to see that it looked very similar to the D.C. suburb I live in — all new brick, glass and steel buildings, bereft of the soul and flavor the previous structures gave to the area.

You’d expect this to happen in big cities, though, wouldn’t you? But what about smaller, more out-of-the-way areas? Well, it seems as though gentrification has spread its wings wide and far. Photographer Ryan Dorgan’s project, “The Wasting Sickness of Jackson Funk,” is a prime example.

For years, Dorgan has been documenting the last vestiges of an era defined by independence in Jackson, a town in Wyoming’s Jackson Hole valley. He has been making photos of the remains of the structures that popped up at the hands of homesteaders and pioneers who made their way to Jackson before commercial developers descended, making versions of the steel, glass and brick “luxury” homes you see cropping up all across the country.

Writer Richard Anderson describes the original homes and structures that Dorgan has been recording in an essay that first appeared in Jackson Hole Magazine:

“Personal, makeshift, whimsical, a hodgepodge of styles and elements, with additions and subtractions, edits and repurposings evident, even intentionally conspicuous, and with that feeling that the structure self-assembled from whatever materials had been lying about. Those traits developed naturally in early Jackson Hole architecture. The hands of the homesteaders and pioneers can be seen in every cope and corner. Clever improvisation was a requirement of getting through another season. Back then, funk was not aesthetic; it was pragmatic.”

Change, as they say, is inevitable. It can also be painful, an erasure of the past and the people who populated it. As corporations and people seek to extend their profits by any means necessary, gentrification has pushed its tendrils into more nooks and crannies than ever before.

As newer and fancier building go up, so, too, do prices. The people who once made a place what it is get forced out. All the personality and quirks built up in the years before gentrification give way to chain restaurants and the shuttering of mom-and-pop businesses. Dorgan’s photos are a poignant, if not sad, reminder of the relentless march of “progress.”

