In Sight 19th- and 20th-century photographs of dogs and their people Winter fun in Massachusetts, circa 1910. (Copyright 2022 by Anthony Cavo. Reprinted courtesy of Harper Design, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Antiques and dogs have always been a part of Anthony Cavo’s life. His mother, a nurse, fell in love with antiques in the 1960s and became an antiques dealer and auctioneer. Cavo has fond memories of searching through attics, basements, abandoned buildings, crawl spaces, funeral parlors and even a caretaker’s cottage at a cemetery with his parents to acquire items for his mother’s two antiques shops in New Jersey.

It was on these antiques excursions that Cavo’s family acquired many of their dogs. Their pug, Winston, whose stud services were no longer needed and who was destined to be put down, came home with them along with an 18th-century Chippendale chest of drawers.

They found their schnauzer, Schatzi, while buying antiques at an estate where the owner had died. They heard whimpers from the basement, and the estate executor explained that no one wanted the dog left behind. Cavo’s mother didn’t hesitate to scoop up the frightened, undernourished dog and take him home.

Their rescues also included cats, doves, a goose no longer able to fly, a miniature Alpine goat and a parrot named Caesar. “No pet left behind,” Cavo said in the introduction of his book “Love Immortal: Antique photographs and stories of dogs and their people.”

So when Cavo was cataloguing his collection of old photographs several years ago, he was not surprised to find that he had gathered so many portraits of people with their dogs. He was fascinated by the relationships between them in the photographs, especially since the value of a dog in the 19th and early 20th century was often based on its usefulness to the owner.

Advertisement

When Cavo showed the images to others, they were intrigued and often expressed wonder at how old the photographs were. They were especially delighted to see the photos with children. All of this inspired Cavo to publish these photographs in “Love Immortal.”

Cavo, a certified appraiser of art and antiques, has collected old photographs for more than 50 years. Growing up, he traversed the neighborhoods of New York with his red wagon in search of antiques he could sell, only to spend that money purchasing more photographs. Cavo recalls the moment he fell in love with them on one of his family’s antiquing trips to Pennsylvania to visit “Ann, the Duck Lady’s” shop.

“One day in 1963, among the piles of horsehair-stuffed Victorian chairs, marble-topped furniture, pier mirrors, and primitive furniture, I found a wooden box, its exterior stenciled in black: ‘From G. Cramer Dry Plate Co., St. Louis, MO.’

“I moved the box to a hazy patch of sunlight that entered the barn through a dirty, cracked window alive with fluttering cobwebs and opened it to find hundreds of people dressed like the people in my school history books. Some of the men looked like Abraham Lincoln, and all the women wore big gowns. By the time I finished digging through the box and examining every image, I was hooked, a photoholic; I had to have them. I wanted them all, but, as a kid, I had only enough money to buy a few. I carefully selected and paid for my photos, then went out to the barnyard to examine them in full sunlight.

“My excitement at discovering these images and my keen interest in them did not escape my parents’ attention. They soon joined me as I extracted each photo and conveyed to them what I had learned about them from Ann—that we were looking into the faces of people who lived more than one hundred years before. That evening, when we arrived home, my parents surprised me with the wooden box and its mysterious contents. I spread the photos out on our dining room table and began to examine each one with a magnifying glass, calling out to my parents and siblings each time I found something interesting. Finally, my older sister, who was the self-appointed spokesperson for us six children, seemed to sum up my siblings’ disinterest by asking, ‘Why are you collecting dead people, why can’t you collect baseball cards like a normal kid?’ ”

The 200-plus photographs in Cavo’s book, taken between the 1840s and 1940s, are from around the world. They include daguerreotypes, ambrotypes, tintypes, carte de visite (tiny post cards), and sepia and black-and-white images. In his book, Cavo discusses the different types of photography methods that were used at the time and the challenges that photographers faced trying to capture those images.

Advertisement

Among the heartwarming photographs, Cavo weaves in true stories of heroic dogs and dogs lost and then found. Romey, the Newfoundland in the photo below, rescued his owners from raging floodwaters in Pennsylvania when they were thrown from the floating rooftop of their home.

Cavo reminds us of the amazing traits that dogs possess that have made them such an important part of our history. These photographs give us a glimpse not only into the special relationships these people might have had with their dogs but also into what life might have been like with them at the time. Dogs worked hard for them, sometimes saved them but, more important, provided them with companionship and unconditional love.

Advertisement

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

More on In Sight:

GiftOutline Gift Article