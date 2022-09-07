In Sight Intimate, powerful, photos of Houston’s Third Ward Image from “Beautiful, Still,” published by MACK Books. (Colby Deal)

Colby Deal’s “Beautiful, Still,” (MACK, 2022) is all about the the people and community of Houston’s Third Ward. And this book is one of my absolute favorites of the year so far So many of the books that come my way, or that I see published, are more about the technique or the process of the photographer than they are about the people in the photographs.

Deal’s book turns that trend on its head. In “Beautifl, Still,” Deal’s technique, or process, is an extension of the people and the community, not the other way around.

To put it another way, Deal’s “Beautiful, Still,” is an unabashed love letter to the people in Houston’s Third Ward. Now, this is not to say that there is no technique on display in the book. The photographs are at once classic and progressive, aesthetically.

While flipping through its pages, I’m reminded of work by some of the great masters of yesteryear (Gordon Parks, Eugen Atget, Walker Evens, for example) but at the same time, feel a looseness that comes with a more contemporary, impressionistic, bent.

Sometimes Deal’s photos are descriptive, many times they are purely emotive, always they are dripping with fondness and affection for the people and places they depict.

So, here’s where Deal’s love letter clashes with reality—they are not only emotionally resonant images of a place near and dear to his heart—they are the record of a people and culture slowly but surely being erased by the ever so modern scourge of gentrification.

It is said that time marches on, but at what cost? Gentrification is everywhere, pushing people out from the spaces they’ve carved out for themselves, making way for what? Luxury accomodations? Chain businesses? For the people original to the place, it is an act of erasure, sometimes violent, always sad.

Here's what Garry Reese, in an afterword to the book has to say about all of that:

“These images are an attempt at maintaining the integrity of the space they have claimed, visceral and existential. They reverberate in varying frequencies of belonging. They set their gaze on the rhythms, vibes and musical patterns that make up Black life in a certain section of the Third Ward. Even though the spaces they inhabit have been broken in, hollowed out, and formed over a number of generations to their Black presence, somewhere there lingers doubt. Our history (for I am a Black man), if we are honest, does not lend itself to a solid belief in the “American franchise.” So even with a history attached to a space, there exists a palpable apprehension that something might happen, something that might expel them from the land, because in the end, it is always about the land. Valid and tangible thoughts from a people long unaccustomed to controlling even their own bodies, much less parcels of land.”

So, while Deal’s images are a love letter, they are also a lament. And while they are an emotionally resonant tribute to the people of the Third Ward, they also serve as an interrogation of the unfortunate reality of life’s tendency to shove anything aside that stands in the way of co-called progress.

It’s all a variation of that old school yard game, King of the Hill—the impulse to grab as much as you can for yourself even, and always, at the expense of everyone else. As great as humanity can be, there is always that self-centered and destructive viewpoint—especially in a society that prizes the individual above community.

That’s how the bonds we might have simply because we are all humans is eroded, isn’t it? And yet, as Deal’s book suggests, there is a current of beauty that flows under the surface. That may be a signal of the of the ever enduring human spirit. As much as we try to quash, the impulse to survive and flourish won’t be annihalated.

You can find out more about the book, and buy it, on the publisher’s website, here.

