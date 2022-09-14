In Sight Remembering the explosively inventive work of a photography legend "Self-portrait, Paris, 1993" (Painted contact 1995). (William Klein/Polka Galerie)

William Klein, a giant in the world of photography, died on Sept. 10 at the age of 96. Throughout his prodigious career, he worked in a staggering number of genres, including painting, graphic design, street photography, fashion photography, documentary film, fiction film and books. But he will perhaps be best known for the boisterous, bold and provocative work he made on the streets of New York, Paris, Rome, Moscow and Tokyo.

Klein was born and grew up in Manhattan, the son of European working-class immigrants. As a boy, he loved books, reading voraciously. He was also an early art enthusiast, spending large swaths of time hanging out in Manhattan’s art museums, including MOMA. He graduated high school at age 14 and went on to study sociology at the City College of New York.

College turned out to be less enthralling for Klein, and he dropped out a year before graduation and joined the Army, where he would go on to serve in Germany and France. After being discharged in 1948, he decided to stay overseas, in Paris. While there, he studied at the Sorbonne and briefly studied painting with Fernand Léger.

Around this time, Klein discovered photography and became enamored with the medium’s possibilities. He would experiment with exposure, blur and composition to come up with a style reminiscent of the abstract art he had studied in his forays into painting.

After spending eight years in Paris, Klein was lured back to the United States by Alexander Liberman, art director of Vogue. Once back in the United States, specifically New York, Klein immersed himself in the teeming life of the streets and would eventually produce the images that would populate his first book, “Life is Good and Good for You in New York.” Despite the fact that no U.S. publishers would touch the volume, it would go on to become one of the most influential photo books.

I first came across Klein’s work after a professor introduced him to me in graduate school. At the time, I was slowly learning the basic building blocks of photographic storytelling. Klein’s work, although made decades before I encountered it, was like a slap in the face — in a good way. It was so bold and in your face. It was the photographic equivalent of a take-no-prisoners attitude. Klein had zero compunction about making work that at times really pulled back the veil on the crassness of life.

Klein would actually end up finding a more open audience in Europe rather than the United States. That doesn’t surprise me, for as long as I’ve been attuned to the photographic world, the United States has always felt a bit more restrained — less welcoming to personal perspective and artistic expression. At least that has been my experience working in photojournalism. I can’t really comment on the art world.

Anyway, Klein didn’t always find the United States receptive to his work, and so he mostly showed it overseas. Recently, a landmark exhibition of his work was held at New York’s International Center of Photography (and has actually been extended to Thursday). The exhibit is curated by David Campany and is, according to a news release, “the first U.S. exhibition devoted to Klein’s work in more than a generation.” Speaking of Klein’s work, Campany said:

“For a long time, Klein was known as either a fashion photographer or a street photographer or a filmmaker, as different audiences knew and valued different aspects of his work. Only in recent years has the scope of his achievements begun to be recognized. … Versatility runs against the idea that artistic significance is based on single themes and recurring preoccupations. But artists like Klein, who ranged freely and avoided specialism, are key to understanding the culture of the last century.”

Campany worked with Klein for over a decade to “bring together the diverse strands of Klein’s global practice in painting, graphic design, street photography, fashion photography, documentary film, fiction film, and books.” In addition to the exhibit, the work will be published in a book titled “William Klein: Yes,” which is slated for a 2023 release. This will be an extraordinarily welcome publication, as all of Klein’s work is very expensive. Hopefully, the book will bring his work to an ever broader audience, and it can go on to inspire even more generations.

