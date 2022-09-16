Everything begins here: A love story about seeds

Seeds are embryos.
Photographer Thierry Ardouin, whose work appears here, did not intend to photograph seeds in 2009; instead, he wanted to create a story about French agriculture, an industry that accounted for 1.6 percent of the French economy in 2021, according to the World Bank. But as he went about his research, Ardouin discovered a French law that requires farmers to buy seeds from a seed catalogue assembled during World War II. Illegal seeds exist, but they are not considered viable, saleable food. Ardouin asked: If the law divides the seeds into two categories, does nature? Do they look different?
And so his seed project began. Ardouin met farmers, members of gardening associations, scientists and, eventually, the archivist at the Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle in Paris (Collection MNHN) in his quest to find answers. After he had collected and studied a range of seeds, he reflected on the larger project. “I thought my job was to show the beauty of the seeds,” Ardouin said. “Yes, there is a political aspect to them, but first is the beauty, the fragility, the precious quality they possess.”
He photographed many categories of seeds — vegetables, fruits, trees, evergreens and flowers. “There are over 500 different varieties of apples,” Ardouin says, “but we see only five or six in the grocery store.”
As Ardouin worked closely with the seeds, he began to see their attributes as personalities, their unique qualities as their strength. Seeds, as tiny or invisible as they may be, are life itself.
The French edition of Ardouin’s book, “Histoires de graines” (“Seed Stories”), was published in June by Tendance Floue with accompanying exhibitions. The photos here are reprinted from his book.