Sticklewort, or Agrimonia eupatoria L. from the family Rosaceae (Collection MNHN). In Sight Everything begins here: A love story about seeds By closely examining them, photographer Thierry Ardouin says he found a better appreciation for life itself. They also inspired him to make a book with his images.

Seeds are embryos. Some are so tiny they ride on the wings of birds to distant places undetected. Others drop noisily to the ground, with infinitesimal leaves, stems and roots tucked tightly inside protective layers of nourishing endosperm and a fibrous coat. Some look almost like the mature plants they will grow to become, others just look like little balls. Seed vaults around the world house thousands of them as carefully as precious gems. At last count, Britain’s Millennium Seed Bank held 2.4 billion types of seeds representing almost 40,000 different species.

Photographer Thierry Ardouin, whose work appears here, did not intend to photograph seeds in 2009; instead, he wanted to create a story about French agriculture, an industry that accounted for 1.6 percent of the French economy in 2021, according to the World Bank. But as he went about his research, Ardouin discovered a French law that requires farmers to buy seeds from a seed catalogue assembled during World War II. Illegal seeds exist, but they are not considered viable, saleable food. Ardouin asked: If the law divides the seeds into two categories, does nature? Do they look different?

And so his seed project began. Ardouin met farmers, members of gardening associations, scientists and, eventually, the archivist at the Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle in Paris (Collection MNHN) in his quest to find answers. After he had collected and studied a range of seeds, he reflected on the larger project. “I thought my job was to show the beauty of the seeds,” Ardouin said. “Yes, there is a political aspect to them, but first is the beauty, the fragility, the precious quality they possess.”

He photographed many categories of seeds — vegetables, fruits, trees, evergreens and flowers. “There are over 500 different varieties of apples,” Ardouin says, “but we see only five or six in the grocery store.”

As Ardouin worked closely with the seeds, he began to see their attributes as personalities, their unique qualities as their strength. Seeds, as tiny or invisible as they may be, are life itself.

The French edition of Ardouin’s book, “Histoires de graines” (“Seed Stories”), was published in June by Tendance Floue with accompanying exhibitions. The photos here are reprinted from his book.

