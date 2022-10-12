In Sight Breathtaking off-kilter photos that take you on a semi-fictional journey From “Some Say Ice,” published by MACK Books, 2022. (Alessandra Sanguinetti)

Alessandra Sanguinetti’s latest book, “Some Say Ice” (MACK, 2022), is breathtaking. The black and white photos contained in the book are austere, cold and imbued with a hefty dose of imagination and magic. The photos in “Some Say Ice” were made in the very same town, Black River Falls, that is the subject of Michael Lesy’s cult photo book, “Wisconsin Death Trip.” Lesy’s book, which was eventually made into a movie, dealt with the harsh, sometimes bizarre, conditions of life for the town’s citizens back in the 1800s. Sanguinetti came across Lesy’s book when she was very young, and it touched a lasting nerve.

Over a period of several years, Sanguinetti made multiple trips to Black River Falls to scratch the itch that her encounter with Lesy’s book left behind. It propelled her into thinking about the connection between life, death and photography.

There is precious little text in the book, so we are mostly left to create a story ourselves. And it does not take much nudging because Sanguinetti’s photos are rife with multiple layers of potential meaning. Overall, they present a cohesive, almost cinematic, mood which goes a long way into conjuring a tale, not unlike her previous work in her landmark book, “The Adventures of Guille and Belinda.”

But where that book was beguiling and enchanting with its romantically charged color images, this one is a little off kilter and unsettling.

When I page through “Some Say Ice,” I am enveloped in an atmosphere that feels mysterious and dark, not unlike watching some A24 stylized horror movie like “Hereditary” or “The Witch.” That is a very good thing. Sometimes mystery is able to build vibrant worlds that would be undercut by straightforward storytelling. Through mystery, we can marinate in the synapses of our own brains searching for connections.

In the absence of text, this description of the book on the publisher’s site helps set the stage for what you will experience while immersing yourself in the book:

“By bringing undercurrents of doubt and darkness to the surface of her images, Sanguinetti alludes to things absent or invisible, playing on atmospheres both real and imagined, as well as the ghostly possibility of undoing death through the act of photography. With its title inspired by Robert Frost’s famous poem equivocating on how best one’s inevitable death might be met, Some Say Ice is a humane look at the melancholic realities underpinning our lives, seen with glacial clarity by one of the world’s foremost photographers.”

“Some Say Ice” is a remarkable work by a photographer at the height of her game. To me, it has all the hallmarks of a classic in waiting.

You can find out more about the book, and buy it, here.

