Rich-Joseph Facun’s new book, “Little Cities” (Little Oak.PRESS, 2022) is a meditation on the landscape of Appalachia. A lot of portrayals of Appalachia have centered on photos of people diminished by poverty, coal mining or drug use. And, rightly so, many of the people living in that area of the United States have been offended and angered by the picture that paints of them.

Facun is a relative newcomer to the area but has chosen to live there and claim it as home. He is sensitive to how the area has been portrayed in the past and he isn’t interested in rehashing old tropes about the place.

At the very end of “Little Cities,” Facun writes in an essay, “These observations are born from the desire to understand who we were, who we are, and who we may become.” This is an excellent summation of the photos in the book.

Facun approaches the landscape in the areas where he photographed with a contemplative, muted lens. The photos focus on the architecture of the place and how people have shaped and imposed themselves on it. So there you have a meditation on the present, but it is also informed by a past that still lingers.

As Facun writes in that essay at the end of the book:

“Sacred Indian burial mounds sit between suburban tract homes, webbed powerlines, scrawled graffiti, acid mine drainage, banal Midwestern commerce, parking lots and one-room post offices, closing the gap between past hopes and present regrets. Within these spaces, the physical and psychological merge.”

The muted color palette and elegant compositions of Facun’s photographs help establish a psychological space in which we can contemplate the clashes he so eloquently describes in his words. But this approach also lends emotional resonance to the overall work, not unlike a tightly crafted album or movie.

This is, to be sure, not a project about Appalachia as a whole, per se. It’s focus is on the communities found in Southeast Ohio. And I think it bears repeating that Facun lives in this area. He has not decided for photography’s sake to swoop in, snap some scenes, call it a book and then swoop out again. No, this is his, and his family’s, home.

There is a sincere desire to come to grips with the surroundings of these places in Southeast Ohio. Beyond that, Facun’s photographs grapple with the complexity of how things form and become what they are — one of life’s biggest mysteries. So while the location is Appalachia, the questions are somewhat universal — who are we? How did we become who we are? And why?

