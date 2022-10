In Sight Photographer on strike in Kyiv: ‘Drones sounded like a swarm of bees’ Firefighters at the scene of a residential building in central Kyiv that was struck during a Russian attack using kamikaze drones on Monday. (Heidi levine)

Sunday night in Kyiv, I slept in my clothes, phone and laptop by my pillow, with Sofia, the kitten I adopted in southeastern Ukraine a month ago, cuddled by my side. My Washington Post team had been on high alert for days as our security advisers warned Russia was planning another attack on Ukraine’s capital. Monday morning, I didn’t have to wait long. An hour after I awoke, sounds of explosions sent a flock of sleepy pigeons into frenzied flight.

I headed to the site of the attack on a building belonging to Ukraine’s electricity grid operator, Ukrenergo, with our bureau chief, Isabelle Khurshudyan, and news assistant, Kostiantyn Khudov. The air was so smoky that only the silhouettes of passersby were visible. Police had blocked off roads in the area, so I decided to try for a higher vantage point.

I was on a hotel rooftop when the second strike hit. It was the “double-tap” that our security advisers always warn us about, often meant to target first responders, including journalists. I captured an image of a plume of smoke rising over the capital as Ukrainian forces unleashed a crackle of gunfire into the air, trying to target the Russian drones before they reached their targets. I have heard drones before — while covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza. But Monday morning’s buzzing from the kamikaze drones sounded like a swarm of bees on an attack mission. It was unlike anything I have ever experienced in my more than three decades of covering conflict.

Once again, people in Kyiv were frantically seeking shelter, some carrying their pets. Firefighters and rescue workers engulfed in smoke climbed on the rubble of a four-story residential building, looking for survivors and digging to recover the dead, including a woman who was six months pregnant and was nearly burned beyond recognition. The firefighters used lights as they continued to dig for victims into the night, and news of another body came the following day.

Each time I return to Kyiv from my six-week reporting trips documenting the war in the Donbas and Kherson regions, I am struck by the illusionary sense that the city is returning to bustling life — until nightfall, that is, when a blanket of heavy darkness descends. At the city’s cemeteries, mourners such as Diana Salun gather at newly dug graves. She held the hand of her dead brother Erik Salun, a Ukrainian soldier killed in the fighting near Mariupol, as she knelt beside his coffin Sunday. No end appears in sight as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine heads into a second winter.

