For over a decade, photographer Stacy Kranitz has been working in Appalachia. The fruits of that labor are now available in her book, “As It Was Give(n) To Me,” recently published by Twin Palms Publishers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Much photographic work emanating from Appalachia over the years has proven to be both controversial and a lightning rod of strong emotions. Mostly, the very people who live in the region have taken exception to what they believe is an inaccurate portrayal of their lives.

This is very understandable since a lot of the work has focused on the poverty and “backwardness” of the Appalachian people. But of course, Appalachia, is far more complex than those kinds of depictioins.

In one sense, Kranitz’s book seeks to provide a way to encounter the region more accurately, acknowledging the problem that earlier representations of the place and people. The publisher’s description of the book on its website, gives us the following to contemplate:

“For the past twelve years, Stacy Kranitz has been making photographs in the Appalachian region of the United States in order to explore how photography can solidify or demystify stereotypes, and interpret memory and history in a region where the medium has failed to provide an equitable depiction of its people. Rather than reinforcing conventional views of Appalachia as a poverty-ridden region, or by selectively dwelling on positive aspects of the place and its people to offset problematic stereotypes, this work insists that each of these options are equally problematic ways of looking at place.”

Longform photographic works are, in essence, a kind of proposition put out into the world. Once out there, the work is open for interpretation by the viewer. This is really the case with any kind of creative endeavor meant to communicate in a broader sense. This is, of course, the case with “As It Was Give(n) To Me.”

Kranitz’s book is rife with the kind of images that have stirred up angst over the years—there’s poverty, religious snake handlers, coal miners—a lot of the kind of imagery we are used to seeing from Appalachia. But there’s far more than that.

Interspersed throughout the book are artifacts—pressed plants that Kranitz would pick up while not making photographs—along with snippets from a local newspaper of people sharing their thoughts about life. If the book is successful in charging past the stereotypical portrayal of Appalachians, it is not so much because of the photographs, but in the combination of all of the elements in it.

The photographs, on their own, can be utterly sublime at points. There are some powerful images. But the real star of the book, for me, are the emotionally charged words taken from a weekly column in The Mountain Eagle, a paper in Whitesburgh, Ky. These, along with the plants and cobwebs that Kranitz collected, bring the whole enterprise together. And it is only through this combination of elements that the idea of presenting an alternate perception of the region is achieved.

Once you begin to experience all of the elements together, and not JUST the photographs, a more nuanced narrative of Appalachia begins to reveal itself. There are, and have been, arguments circulating that photographs never really tell the truth. Instead, they are mostly impressions. And maybe that’s all we can hope for. With that in mind, “As It Was Give(n) To Me” is a weighty collection of Kranitz’s impressions, sometimes profound, sometimes banal, over the years. This book is her proposition thrust into the world, ready for us to accept, deny, or commune with.

