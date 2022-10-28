Photography These New Orleans-based artists breathe new life into hearses (Emily Kask for The Washington Post)

Hearses typically usher the deceased from one life to the next in somber fashion. But in New Orleans, a city where funerals can sound joyous, they are experiencing a spirited afterlife of their own. Gone are the coffins. The cavernous, covered trunks are now portals to local artistry and craft. Emily Kask, a photojournalist based in New Orleans, first spotted the revamped hearses in the local art scene, where there’s been a surge of people turning them into art mobiles. Her latest project, “The Four Hearse-women of New Orleans,” showcases the stories of four artists, each running their own business out of what was formerly the escort to one’s final resting place.

These stories of resurrection are an extension of artist culture, Kask says, in a city where people are not afraid to be themselves and where the idea of death isn’t as scary. “New Orleans has a different relationship around death,” said Ali Kane, who runs “Persephone the Tarot Hearse.”

In Kask’s atmospheric photography, her use of vivid light carves out the details of each hearse’s interiors. A trunk of glowing purple hues appears both ominous and inviting — and reveals how the vehicles of life’s end can be reborn.

Ali Kane

Kane began studying tarot during the pandemic and realized she loved it and had a gift for interpreting the cards. The idea of the tarot hearse came to her when she was scrolling Facebook Marketplace and found a hearse for sale in South Carolina. She snapped it up, had it shipped to her in New Orleans and remodeled it into the ultimate tarot parlor, complete with velvet seats and LED lighting.

That ambiance draws in the tarot skeptics, says Kane, and many guests tell Kane they have never been in a Hearse before. Her usual response, with a bit of a wink, is “that’s true for most people.”

Jane Tardo

Tardo is a full time artist who loves working on immersive interactive experiences for cell phones — not on the cell phone, but using the actual physical cell phone. Inside her hearse, she built a K’Nex roller coaster for the phones.

The track is filled with glowing lights, haunted decorations, and a “push monster,” a devilish-looking monster truck that will help move your phone back on track if it gets too “spooked” during the ride and falls out. When your phone finishes the one minute and 45-second-ride you get a video of what your phone “saw,” which may include Tardo jumping out and scaring it. “It’s the world’s most complicated photo booth,” she says, and it costs a buck a ride.

Chandar Chandar

Chandar long dreamed of having a hearse to use as a mobile art storefront. As a professional artist, most of their work takes a cartoonish spin on the dark and macabre. “The irony of this thing is that something that’s usually seen as a bad omen for a lot of people brings them a lot of joy,” they said.

The hearse doesn’t just serve as a vehicle to move their art around, but has become part of the art itself. “It’s really become an extension for my being as an artist,” they said. And it helps connect Chandar’s art with a larger audience, “What really struck me was how excited and intrigued people get by it,” they said. “Some people are standoffish about it, but their curiosity gets the better of them and they start asking me questions.”

Meghan Ackerman

Ackerman had a friend who moved his large scale art pieces around in a hearse and convinced her it would be the right move for her taxidermy and cosplay businesses. “It’s beautiful and creepy,” She said. “It’s like driving around a couch or a big boat.”

She used to travel and sell her taxidermy in a cargo van, which never quite fit her style. “It wasn’t a statement piece; I like making a statement,” said Ackerman.

As a taxidermist, Ackerman says, “When I see a dead animal, I want to give it a new life.” So her hearse is still delivering a once-living being to a new resting place. “It brings people joy,” she said.

