Most of the time, this essential work happens inside a laboratory, under a microscope, away from the headlines. Once a year, however, four judges invited by Nikon assemble to judge entries in a contest dedicated to photomicrography, images that go in so close to understanding cells.
Some of the photographs help scientists break through barriers, such as realizing that zebra fish have lymphatic vessels in their skulls, which that help scientists understand neurological systems. Others simply surprise.
This year, four judges — two scientists; one photo editor from The Washington Post, Annaliese Nurnberg; and one video journalist from the New York Times — looked at over 1,300 entries submitted by scientists and artists from 72 countries. They selected 89 of them to exhibit. Here are the top 20 images plus two honorable mentions.
Yes, they are evidence, but they are also proof that life is beautiful.