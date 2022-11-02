In Sight Hidden Beauty: Top images of 2022 Nikon Small World photo contest

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Let’s get down to basics: There is life. And then there are the microscopic powerhouses called cells that make life possible. Without them, there is no us. Scientists know this and devote their careers to understanding how cells function so we can benefit. Diseases can be cured. Technology can advance. Life can be understood.

Most of the time, this essential work happens inside a laboratory, under a microscope, away from the headlines. Once a year, however, four judges invited by Nikon assemble to judge entries in a contest dedicated to photomicrography, images that go in so close to understanding cells.

Some of the photographs help scientists break through barriers, such as realizing that zebra fish have lymphatic vessels in their skulls, which that help scientists understand neurological systems. Others simply surprise.

Advertisement

This year, four judges — two scientists; one photo editor from The Washington Post, Annaliese Nurnberg; and one video journalist from the New York Times — looked at over 1,300 entries submitted by scientists and artists from 72 countries. They selected 89 of them to exhibit. Here are the top 20 images plus two honorable mentions.

Yes, they are evidence, but they are also proof that life is beautiful.

GiftOutline Gift Article