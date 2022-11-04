In Sight A Post photographer finds enduring traces of Abraham Lincoln A painting of President Abraham Lincoln for tourists to pose for photographs with is seen in July in Gettysburg, Pa. People gathered for the anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, which was fought July 1-3, 1863. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

It’s no understatement to say Abraham Lincoln has loomed large in the mythology of the United States ever since he was president. For as long as I can remember he has represented truth, honesty and equanimity. He is the man who, on Jan. 1, 1863, issued the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring, “that all persons held as slaves” within the rebellious states “are, and henceforward shall be free.

Lincoln has been one of the most revered and mythologized presidents of the United States, at least throughout my life. He is on the $5 bill! His myth and legacy have never waned in the life of the United States.

Traces of the man can be found everywhere, from the Lincoln Cottage, where he developed the aforementioned Emancipation Proclamation, to Ford’s Theatre, where he was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth on April 14,1865 to his birthplace and, yes, immortalized on our nation’s showcase of power on the National Mall at the Lincoln Memorial.

Scores of books have been written about Lincoln, and interest in him remains high to this day. Recently, this review of a new book on the man by author John Meacham was published here at The Washington Post. It makes some eerie parallels between the political climate during Lincoln’s time and the one we find ourselves in today:

“That political universe bears uncomfortable, but illuminating, parallels to our own. Lincoln’s time was one of passionate intensity, of loud voices and closed minds, of demagogues who exploited public opinion and conflict-averse officeholders who cowered in fear of it.”

As you can see Lincoln’s life remains relevant to today. Indeed, the past always informs the present. That is why we study it, right? The past provides clues to how we could navigate present day circumstances. There’s always the risk that we ignore the past and, as the saying goes, then become condemned to replay it.

As politicians, and the public, continue to formulate what kind of nation we are to have, now is not a bad time to think about the scions of our beginnings — the people who laid the framework for what life is like today and the struggles they went through to bring about change.

The Post’s Matt McClain went on a journey to find traces of the man and his legacy. As you see in the photos here, that legacy has not waned. McClain shared with me what motivated him to go on this extraordinary hunt:

“Abraham Lincoln routinely ranks as one of our nation’s most revered presidents. The legacy and image of ‘The Great Emancipator’ or ‘Honest Abe’ has taken on a life of its own since the time of his assassination at the hands of John Wilkes Booth in 1865.

“Lincoln laid down his life in order to achieve his promise of holding the country together during its most trying and fragile time. In the process he achieved a near biblical admiration and is still seen by many on both sides of our political system as a guiding light of what we should aspire to.

“This year saw the commemoration of the hundredth anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial. In celebration of this milestone, I wanted to take the opportunity to document how Lincoln still shapes our society through the places and events that carry on his memory.

“I visited various places important to Lincoln’s legacy, including the area in Kentucky where he was born, the battlefield of Gettysburg that served as a turning point during the Civil War and Ford’s Theatre, where he was shot, and later died across the street at the Petersen House as well as other places too.

“As his legacy continues to evolve with time, Lincoln seems always to have a place in our nation’s collective memory.”

