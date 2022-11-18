In Sight These photos reveal the profundity in the banality of everyday life From “Meadowlark,” published by Deadbeat Club, 2022. (Ian Bates)

Ian Bates’s book “Meadowlark” (Deadbeat Club, 2022) opens with two photographs, one echoing the sublimity of nature and the other giving voice to the extraordinary that can often be found in the banal, everyday things we usually ignore. And then right after this, we are greeted by a poem from Jim Harrison, titled “I Believe.”

Harrison’s poem is a paean to everyday things — thunderstorms, empty swimming pools, brush piles, thickets, cottages by lakes. There is a comfort in these memories of ordinary things, a reminder of how we drift through a life punctuated, here and there, with life’s signposts.

“Meadowlark” proceeds very much like Harrison’s poem. Bates’s photos recollect a wandering, searching soul. Landscapes are punctuated with meetings of people, both single and multiple. Ah, these can be taken for the memories and things recounted by Harrison’s poem. In a sense, then, Bates’s work in this book is a visual explication of the poem.

The book is reminiscent of, say, slow cinema — as Bates drifts with his camera, things reveal themselves in an unhurried way. That’s a nice counterpoint to our ever-increasing frenetic pace of life. Sometimes life’s pace feels too fast, suffocating. Bates’s photos of slow discovery are an antidote to our too-rushed lives.

Sometimes, many times, the profundity of life and living is drawn out in simplicity, not complexity. And, ironically, that contributes to an abundance of riches, as the saying goes, “sometime less is more.”

Bates spent years driving through the vast expanse of the American West to make the photos for “Meadowlark.” He would often sleep in his car. Here is the publisher’s description of the project:

“This is a project borne of both passion and patience, and though Bates was initially inspired by the Western Meadowlark — state bird of North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Kansas, and Nebraska — the bird ultimately proved elusive, and appears here only once, as a crude facsimile painted on a weathered scrap of plywood ….

Bates’s photographs are full of things disappearing in plain sight. Like all photos, they’re an imposition, but given the glorious anonymity of sprawling tracts of Western and Plains states geography, they’re also about respectful distance, and the space(s) between people, places and things …

Every photographer is essentially exploring outer space, but in “Meadowlark,” Bates is in deep space, and these are photos that are as reticent as their subjects. This world doesn’t much nurture silence, but it’s still out there, a stealth force, a glacier, and in the places it lives it can hear things coming from a long way away.”

Yes, I think that’s right, “This world doesn’t much nurture silence.” But maybe it should. Maybe we need to take a step back and out of the white noise generated by our always-connected 24/7 lives. Maybe we need to lionize the quiet things, the contemplation of things, rather than heralding the newest, often impendingly useless gadget. Maybe we should abandon the notion that everything is a contest to separate the “winners” from the “losers.” Maybe we just need to drift more, taking note of the extraordinary in the ordinary. It’s there, and this book is a sharp reminder of that.

You can see more of Bates’s work on his website, here. And you can buy “Meadowlark” on the publisher’s website, here.

