In Sight Intimate photos of New York’s Central Park Harlem Meer, Central Park, New York, 2021. (Scott Rossi)

There is no shortage of photography from New York City’s Central Park. It’s one of those places that has become its own myth, its own character in a city that is chock full of characters and interesting places. Advertisement And it’s really no wonder, the park is an incredibly tantalizing place. It sits smack dab among the city’s equally mythological canyons of buildings, butting up against street names you no doubt have heard, like, say Fifth Avenue.

Photographer Scott Rossi trained his lens on this iconic place in his new book, “Common Place” (Pomegranate Press/Guest Editions, 2022). And as he ambled his way through the massive park, he caught intimate glimpses of it, from families to lovers to friends.

Rossi’s photographs celebrate the magic of this one-of-a-kind place in a way that seems slightly different to me than other photographs I’ve seen of the park.

There’s something very classical about Rossi’s images. The body language of the people he met and photographed reminds me of old paintings at times — like the paintings made by the Romantics I remember studying eons ago when I was in college.

But more than that, there is a strong connection and intimacy that pervades the work. And that is what I find myself connecting with.

That intimacy and feeling of empathy is what sets this work apart. You can see it easily in the photo of a man holding his child, or the people preparing for a quinceanera and even in the little offbeat moments Rossi captures.

It’s a real joy to flip through the pages. Indeed, the images wrap you in a cocoon of warmth and familiarity. I may be a bit biased though, as I can pull forward my own memories of scrambling through the park during the 10 or so years I lived in New York. It feels just right to me.

The funny thing is that all of this is basically by design. The park was meant to be an oasis in an otherwise chaotic place.

The publisher’s description of the book lays that out, saying:

"The park’s chief architect, Frederick L. Olmsted, “wanted Central Park to be a democratic space that allows all New Yorkers to escape from the distractions of urban life in Manhattan. Olmsted believed that, by recreating the peacefulness of nature, parks would soothe and restore the human spirit.”

Central Park is definitely an oasis in a sea of chaos. And Rossi’s photos are a vivid testimony to that.

