Hood in Early Morning Light, Saugus, Mass. (Phil Jung)

Photographer Phil Jung’s first monograph, “Windscreen” (TBW Books, 2022) is a master class in making intimate photos of people — without the people. As odd as that might sound, it is true. Advertisement Making photographs that show the traces of a person without actually photographing the person was one of the core lessons I learned while studying photojournalism at the University of Missouri.

In my fundamentals of photojournalism class, we learned the basic building blocks of storytelling. We almost never focused on the technicality of image making. Everything was centered around people, with assignments designed to give us a laser focus on things like human interaction, pure emotion, details and, yes, showing people without literally doing so.

Jung’s work in “Windscreen” reminds me of those lessons that were ingrained in me way back then. His large format studies of the details of cars, made across a wide swath of the United States, are astoundingly vivid and rich with detail.

The work also reminds me of another book I wrote about here a few years ago, ML Casteel’s “American Interiors.” Casteel’s book is tightly focused on the interiors of military veterans’ cars, creating a powerful portrait of their own interior struggles.

Jung’s photographic study of vacant cars is more broad than that but is no less powerful. I think the publisher nails the description of Jung’s work:

“In Phil Jung’s first monograph, Windscreen, we are positioned to peer through the windows of American cars that have seen better days. Captured on city streets, existing in a space somewhere between public and private, these car interiors are often found decrepit and empty; however each one comes alive through its inanimate details, the idiosyncratic marks of past and present owners, revealing a series of portraits without subjects.

Items both mundane and peculiar — empty packs of Carlton cigarettes, the shattered frame of a digital Van Gogh, a Ouija board planchette — trace the outlines of lives lived but not seen. Scum, frost, and dead insects, appearing like beautiful color field abstractions, at times prevent us from seeing inside, and then the sudden presence of a disembodied hand makes us wonder if we should be looking at all.”

Many years ago I started my career intending to be a conflict photographer. One of the first places I went was to Israel and worked in the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem, focusing on the ongoing strife there.

I remember one night emailing with a friend, and I was describing what I was seeing before my own eyes. It was a real shock to the system. I remember my friend reminding me to focus on the small things in life.

At the time, I thought that was a ridiculous thing to say to me. After all, I was experiencing stun grenades and people being shot yards from where I stood with a camera in hand. I was experiencing big moments.

But as the years flow by, I often think of that advice, and I see the profound wisdom of it. The small things, the details, are what make life. Seeing people, humanity, even in their absence, is a profound reminder of who we are and what we are doing on this planet.

In “Windscreen,” Jung is giving us a powerful reminder to take in the little things, absorb the details that make up a life.

You can find out more about the book and buy it, here.

