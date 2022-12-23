In Sight A photographer set out to connect with Italy’s abandoned horses Horses abandoned in rural northern Italy near the city of Ferrara. Many of these horses died; others entered a Horse Angels recovery program that offered them for adoption. (Cinzia Canneri)

Italian photojournalist Cinzia Canneri has been documenting an unlikely class of stray animals in her home country: horses. Her research shows that since 2018, as a result of economic crisis, about 8,000 of the creatures have been abandoned, making horses the fourth most abandoned animal in Italy after dogs, cats and turtles.

Canneri corresponded with In Sight in a Q&A about the project.

What made you interested in covering this topic?

In 2018, a herd of abandoned horses was found in northern Italy following the bankruptcy of a riding stable. At the same time, I was also made aware of semi-abandoned horses that were left in a terrible state on a roadside in Rome, where they were malnourished and kept inside small and restrictive enclosures. These two events struck me deeply, because the horse is an animal that, once abandoned, is likely to die without further opportunity to be with other people who can take care of it.

I began to read up on it to try to understand what makes people behave in this way. However, I could not find much information on this issue, so I researched it by talking directly to the people at the centers responsible for relocating abandoned horses. I also interviewed some individuals who had been forced to abandon their horses.

Abandonment is a phenomenon that can happen through exploitation, in the sense that when a horse is no longer producing money, like a racehorse, it is just a cost and therefore is abandoned. However, very frequently abandonment occurs because people who have a horse are experiencing financial hardship and are unable to meet the considerable expenses that its maintenance requires.

Separation from the horse may also occur through foreclosure following bankruptcy, because the horse in Italy is considered a piece of movable property and not a domestic animal.

The horse in mythology is linked to strength and freedom, but in reality it is an animal that is reduced to its financial value — a concept that continues to be supported through our own laws that recognize the horse as a commercial good.

The analysis of man’s relationship with the horse, as an in-depth examination of a social issue related to economics, seemed to me to be highly interesting.

You covered this topic from 2018 to 2020. Did you continue to follow the story in 2021-2022? If yes, did you see it improve or worsen during the pandemic?

I am continuing to follow this story and I am also analyzing it from other points of view, such as clandestine slaughter, which is unfortunately very widespread. During the lockdown period, there were many problems involving horse-riding. As many of these facilities were closed, not enough income was generated to support the livelihood of the horses. In this situation, however, more than the increase in illegal abandonments, there were actions of cooperation and solidarity. This was particularly demonstrated in Padua, one of the cities in Italy most affected by deaths from covid, where horses were allowed to feed in the city parks. Paradoxically, during one of the worst crises experienced worldwide, there were responses of solidarity and support that limited the phenomenon of horse abandonment.

What was the most challenging part of covering this story?

I had never photographed animals, and for me it was a beautiful as well as highly challenging project, especially when I found myself photographing the abandoned horses in the Po Valley. I looked at them from afar and gradually sought a relationship that would allow me to get closer to them. I really tried to build a relationship as I do with all the subjects I photograph, but with horses, the relationship was built starting with nonverbal language, from the search for an encounter between different species, from listening to deep sensations that were not related to consciousness. It was an experience that allowed me to enter into a different connection with the reportage that I was carrying out. My photos are always characterized by an intimacy that is created between me and the person who offers me her story; my challenge was to photograph horses with the same intimacy.

Are there ways that our readers can help these horses in Italy?

Absolutely. There are two important associations in Italy with which I have collaborated and which are doing an important job of recovering horses that live in a situation of abandonment and neglect.

Horse Angels, ODV is an association that deals with relocating abandoned horses, carries out legal actions, and promotes a culture linked to the protection of horses and the environment.

IHP (Italian Horse Protection) directly welcomes horses and other equids seized for mistreatment. It is an association that fights for a legislative and cultural change that leads to the recognition of the rights of horses, also through awareness campaigns based on scientific knowledge.

Helping these associations, that are based only on volunteering and that do a really important job, is essential.

