From "I Just Wanna Surf," published by Mass Books. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones)

The end of the year is upon us, which means this will be the final post of the year, and it’s a good one! It’s a little offseason, but as many of us are blanketed by cold air and carpeted with snow, revisiting the joys of splashing around in the frothy waters of the beach is a welcome diversion.

Gabriella Angotti-Jones’s book, “I Just Wanna Surf” (Mass Books, 2022), brings together images celebrating surfing. But it goes beyond that, documenting mostly nonbinary and Black female surfers. It’s no secret that surfing, like most sports, is heavily male-dominated.

So Angotti-Jones’s photos are a welcome reminder that surfing is for everyone. Unfortunately, photos of people in the surfing community who fall outside the dominant coverage aren’t all that readily available. And this is one of the chief reasons Angotti-Jones trained her camera on her friends, to begin to compile an alternate view of the surfing community.

As she says right at the beginning of her book, “I photograph Black female and non-binary surfers because there are no historical images of us.”

For Angotti-Jones, surfing isn’t merely about gliding through the water — it holds a more personal place in her life. Describing what surfing means to her, Angotti-Jones says, in the book, “I associated the ocean with the trauma in my life. A trauma I wasn’t sure if I could navigate.”

After spending time away from surfing, Angotti-Jones found that there was much she needed to relearn. And as she navigated that process, she also began to relearn old parts of herself.

While “I Just Wanna Surf” documents Black female and nonbinary surfers, it’s also a personal reckoning. And I, for one, see it as a supremely joyful collision between the two.

The book itself is casual and relaxed, reminiscent of a zine. The photos are joyous and intimate in a way that could be accomplished only by someone passionate about surfing.

It’s this mix of intimacy and joy showing that surfing is for everyone that sets these images apart from the well-trod narratives of the past. It’s a wonderful, honest and vibrant book. And it’s well worth checking out.

You can find out more about the book, and buy it, here.

