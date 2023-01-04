In Sight Stopping to smell the roses in Los Angeles’s oldest park From “Angels Point,” published by GOST Books, 2022. (Adam Ianniello)

Elysian Park, founded in 1866, is the second-largest and oldest park in Los Angeles. Photographer Adam Ianniello spent three years crisscrossing its trails with his large-format camera, making a series of black-and-white photos that would come to make up his book, “Angels Point” (GOST Books, 2022). Advertisement The title of Ianniello’s book comes from an area of the park called — what else? — Angels Point, a 2.8-mile loop that winds through its northern portion. Like so many urban parks — Central Park in New York or Forest Park in St. Louis — Elysian Park provides a respite from hectic city life.

Parks like Elysian offer an opportunity to tune out the noise associated with the hurly-burly nature of urban life. They can serve as oases in the midst of urban sprawl. They provide a place to meditate, slow down and contemplate everything from the nature of the universe to the lint in your navel.

Here’s how Ianniello describes Angels Point in a succinct paragraph tucked away at the end of the book:

“The road leading to Angels Point is lined with palm trees and parked cars. On the asphalt, broken glass, used condoms, and a deflated birthday balloon shimmer in the sun. Footprints snake out into the dry brush. All paths frequented, all paths alone. Old sycamores keep watch from above, etched with names of past lovers and lost phone numbers. Below is a vast sea of highways and houses. Above, glass towers peek through the cloud of smog. Angels Point stands at the edge of the new and the forgotten. A place to hide, to explore, with no commitments, no judgments.”

Funny enough, the first photo in Ianniello’s book reminds me of the opening scene in the cult hit “The Big Lebowski.” We see a lone figure on a path undulating over the sprawl of Los Angeles’s homes, businesses and boulevards. And, like in the film, this is an introduction, or a kind of bookend, to the tale we are about to be wrapped into.

The book contains very few words, save for the paragraph quoted above. But the publisher of the book gives us a little more background to help:

“The book opens with a chance encounter with a man named Angel and is then sequenced to follow his imagined path through the park, lingering on hideaways, forgotten objects and strangers before exiting the park at dusk.”

What results from this approach is twofold. On one hand, we enter into this imaginary tale, wandering the paths, nooks and crannies along with Ianniello — or, rather, Angel. This gives us the opportunity to ask questions: Where is he going? Why? Who are the people encountered? What is going through their minds? In effect, although we are already experiencing a made-up story, we are also making up our own story as we sift through the book.

The other effect of the book is a meditative one. Like Ianniello — or Angel? — we’re out of the mad dash of the city, alone walking the dusty paths. And as we amble, we stop here and there to smell the proverbial roses. In short, we are given the opportunity, and the gift, of meditation. We are invited to slow down, tear ourselves from the push alerts and the beeps and boops of the all-pervasive technology that constantly engulfs us.

This is a welcome, if not profound, way to begin a new year. May we stop and smell the roses more often in the days, weeks, months and year ahead.

You can find out more about the book and buy it here.

