Vividly colorful photos reveal intimate connections in Leicester, England

The city of Leicester lies just over 100 miles northwest of London. It is known as one of England’s most diverse areas as well as the resting place of King Richard III, whose remains were discovered in Leicester in 2012 and reinterred there in 2015. Advertisement The city, once a hub of Victorian industry, became more diverse when immigrants from India, Pakistan, and other parts of Asia began settling there. This influx helped create an area called “The Golden Mile,” known for its jewelry shops.

It’s “more an Indian bazaar than an urban street,” as visitleicester.com puts it. “The scent of incense drifts from the doorways of Punjabi suit shops and saree emporiums, where stop-you-in-your-tracks displays of flowing garments decorated with shimmering beads and crystals are Instagram-ready.”

Of course, that description is aimed at tourists, but the neighborhood is far more than that. And this is precisely what photographer Kavi Pujara’s book, “This Golden Mile” (Setanta Books, 2022), sets out to show us.

At first glance, Pujara’s photos are a riot of deeply vivid color. But they are also full of dignity and respect for the people in them. The sequencing of the images also pulls you in, revealing details like the well-worn, but lovingly placed, paint in people’s homes. There is a hefty dose of empathy that flows like a softly ebbing stream throughout the book.

The photos in “This Golden Mile” are the kind that come only from an intimate connection to the people and places they depict. And to be sure, Pujara’s roots in Leicester are deep. As he says in a short afterword to the book:

“My journey here started with my grandfather leaving Gujarat in British India in 1928 as a young, unmarried man with little money. Boarding a boat in Bombay, he sailed across the Indian Ocean, heading to Mombasa to start a new life in the British colony of Kenya. Forty years later, my parents were forced to make their own journey to Britain after post-independence Kenya placed restrictions on the trade and residency of all Indians who retained their British citizenship.”

Pujara was born in the early 1970s and experienced what far too many immigrant families experience — xenophobia, name-calling and overt acts of racism. It was because of this that he left home at the age of 18 to go live in London and escape the confines of Leicester.

Home has a way of pulling us back, and some 30 years later, Pujara returned. He brought along his camera, and as he sought to reconnect with the city of his birth, he created these achingly beautiful and intimate photos. Together, they are an homage to a time and place that helped form his identity. And of course, they are a reckoning with his past and the reality of his present.

As the saying goes, “all that glitters is not gold,” and so what some might want you to see as a Golden Mile filled with the romanticism of incense and gold turns out to be a warren of roads populated by families that uprooted their lives in their home countries to start new ones that exist to this day. There is poetry in the street scenes and faces that Pujara shows us, just as there is poetry woven throughout the book.

