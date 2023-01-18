In Sight Photos of closed businesses show how the world is getting more isolated From “Closed,” published by Photo Editions. (Martin Amis)

Modern life sometimes feels so isolating. As technology has become an increasingly central force in our lives, we’ve lost a lot of the ways we used to connect in person. Advertisement I grew up in a bustling urban metropolis where I could stumble out of my apartment building and find just about anything I needed within a few blocks. That was in the densely populated territory of Macao (then an outpost of colonial Portugal).

Every few years, my family would come back to the United States, and I’ll never forget how shellshocked I always felt. We would end up in some part of suburbia where absolutely nothing was within a few blocks’ walk. Instead, you had to pile into a car and head somewhere like a mall just to see someone who wasn’t part of your family.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve traveled around the world. The places I have been are mostly like where I grew up, easily traversed on foot. That’s probably why I’ve always tended to settle down in heavily urban areas like Chicago, Seattle, New York and now D.C.

But even in these environments, and especially after the pandemic, many places have shuttered. In the eight years or so I’ve lived in the D.C. suburb of Silver Spring, many places have closed, and it seems like this is a growing trend globally.

This is the very subject photographer Martin Amis explores in his newly published book, “Closed” (Photo Editions, 2022). Amis spent three years making this labor-intensive study of closed premises across the English city of Kent.

Aside from the immaculate presentation of the book — it’s a beautifully printed, spiral-bound work with a striking cover depicting a keyhole — the photos are mutedly gorgeous representations of privation. Photos of closed shops and other kinds of businesses collectively show how the world and its people have increasingly become isolated and cordoned off. The places that used to teem with people have become more and more desolate.

Of course, there are many reasons for this. The rise of online shopping and communication are two of the biggest, most obvious reasons. And there really isn’t any end in sight to our continued isolation. One of the tech world’s biggest bets is on virtual spaces we can enter to connect and socialize with people — places akin to the open worlds in video games such as “Grand Theft Auto.” It’ll be like “The Sims,” but in real life.

There are people who have never even known a life without, say, Facebook or Twitter, or whatever the newest, more popular “social network” is. It is true that things will always change. But people are social animals, and all of this disconnection seems to breed an unfamiliar, and unnatural, brand of anxiety.

Then again, maybe I have just entered my own stage and version of the old man yelling at people to get off my lawn. But I think this is a little bit different — maybe Amis and I are pining for a time when we had lawns we could be bothered to keep people from trampling. I don’t know for sure. As the saying goes, sometimes “you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.”

