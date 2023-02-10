In the Dutch still life paintings of the 17th century — with their platters of half-slurped oysters, sweating cheeses, split fruits and wilted blooms — we spectators are witness to an aftermath. Who laid out these weird feasts? Who ate? Who knows?
On first look, like their Dutch precursors, the images convey abundance: fruits and flowers, herbs and vessels. But Galton’s tablescapes are macabre, confronting the viewer with the tools and tactics that the desperate used to end unwanted pregnancies before abortion was an enshrined right, and are once again using in a post-Roe world. There is pennyroyal, dried dong quai, chamomile, ginger and rosehips — herbs that stimulate uterine contractions, but can also cause multi-organ failure and death. There are Schedule One narcotics like cocaine, meth and heroin. No gloss needed there. There are the wire hangers, douches and hammers of our grandmothers. Emblems from the nightmare past, in the spotlight of now.
These dangerous home abortifacients may become the reality across America. Those turning to such methods might be victims of rape or incest, or people whose lives are put at risk by pregnancy. They might be children. They might be carrying nonviable pregnancies, or have some other, entirely personal reason for not wanting to carry a baby to term. They will be scared, likely alone and certainly at risk, not only of sepsis or fatal overdose but, should they succeed, of legal repercussions in the states that would have those who seek abortions tried as murderers.
Among the Dutch still lifes, there is a subgenre known as vanitas paintings, which serve to remind the viewer of her mortality through not-so-subtle emblems such as clock faces, burning candles and human skulls. Galton, making visible the private horror of terminating a pregnancy without the protection of the law, performs the gesture even more literally. Her still lifes force us to contemplate the possibility of the mother’s unnecessary death.