In Sight A legendary book returns, skirting the line between fact and fiction Cromarty. Wednesday 18 August 1993. Variable 3 or less, becoming southwesterly 3 or 4, occasionally 5. Occasional rain later. Mainly good. (Mark Power)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One of the things that is most interesting about photography is that it can be both descriptive and metaphoric. It is descriptive by its very nature as a recording device. But in the right hands, that recording device can be turned into a vehicle for gathering impressions and even creating worlds. The reissue of photographer Mark Power’s seminal work, “The Shipping Forecast” (GOST, 2023), is a vibrant example of this.

Advertisement

The shipping forecast is a uniquely British custom. It is a program on BBC’s Radio 4 and has been broadcast into British homes for more than 100 years. As this Guardian story says, the forecast “is a national institution, with millions of listeners reassured by the thought that, somewhere out at sea, British fishers are patiently waiting by their radios to find out whether there is a gale warning in Rockall or Cromarty.”

Thirty years ago, Power set out to document life in the 31 sea areas around the coasts of the British Isles in an attempt to form a visual representation of the beloved forecast.

Advertisement

It was never his intention to produce a direct visual report though. He was more interested in mirroring how the forecast itself conjures up visions of life at sea among sailors, fisherman and, of course, the weather. “The Shipping Forecast” is an act of conjuring scenes rather than describing them — kind of fairy tale-esque.

Power acknowledges this treading the line between fact and fiction in an essay at the end of the book where he says:

“As the project progressed, it became clear that the most successful pictures were a kind of visual metaphor for the confusing nature of the words (the text beneath each image being the 6 am forecast for that specific sea area, and on the day the picture was made). In other words, these were the photographs that were, in their own way, unexplainable and mysterious, echoing the strange and esoteric words of the forecast.”

“The Shipping Forecast” is a legendary piece of photographic work that, until now, was left to the expensive, out-of-print annals. For as long as I’ve been involved with photography it has been a book I’ve been eager to see in its entirety but never could because it was financially out of reach.

The work, all shot on film and in a square format, is an exquisite collection of images. Power has an indelible eye for gesture and scene, and it is on full display in this book. While each image stands on its own, it is the combination of the whole that lends the book its power. Stories unfold from page to page, helped along the way by Power’s masterful sequencing.

Advertisement

Not unlike the mesmeric voices emanating from the BBC forecast, the overall effect of the book is a conjuration of many disparate things, places and people. And there is a hint of the cryptic, if not mythic, in all of it.

I’d recommend tuning into the forecast, here, and then immersing yourself in Power’s powerfully evocative images and be taken away with the mesmerizing, if perplexing, words being broadcast. It is the only fitting soundtrack to Power’s equally transfixing imagery.

You can find out more about the book, and buy it, here.

GiftOutline Gift Article