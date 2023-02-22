In Sight A Dutch photographer travels what could be his country’s new coastline Landscape in Zalk, the Netherlands, 2020. (Michael Rhebergen)

As a Dutch documentary photographer, I have traveled the world to tell stories. With increasing frequency, I documented the impact of climate change in faraway places. I photographed flooded areas and talked to people who, for years on end, saw their harvest fail and saw no solution other than to leave their homes.

The changes that are coming don’t care about countries or lines on a map, they don’t respect borders. The effects of climate change will reach from the frozen plains of Alaska to the quays of the Dutch Hanseatic cities. Nothing will escape this shift.

I try to imagine what awaits us at home, in the Netherlands. A country internationally known for its embankments and conquering land from the sea. Now it's that same sea that poses a threat for more than half of this small nation.

I was told by physical geographer Kim Cohen, from the University of Utrecht, that a new coast could come as far as the IJssel valley, about halfway into the Netherlands, the exact place where I grew up and still live.

And so I realized that the environment I know so well could easily be gone within a few generations; that the landscape will undergo significant changes.

This knowledge propelled me to photograph along this imaginary new coastline and meet the inhabitants who live there. Along the route I searched for visual signs that speak to the new extreme, disruptive weather patterns and our relationship with the environment.

Like the motto I choose for the book, a quote by Agnès Varda: ‘If we opened people up, we’d find landscapes.’

This project, culminating in a book, is an ode to the landscape I inhabit, with an alarming concern for the future.

