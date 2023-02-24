In Sight ‘What We See,’ Women Photograph’s inaugural photobook Mayhem. Kabul; 2021. (Kiana Hayeri)

Women Photograph has published its very first collection of imagery, in book form, culled from the archives of its members. The book, “What We See,” (White Lion, 2023) includes 100 images from both up-and-coming photographers and industry veterans. Advertisement Women Photograph was launched in 2017 by Daniella Zalcman after she noticed the dearth of photographic works circulating by female and nonbinary photographers in the news industry. The world of news, as in most professions, is inordinately represented by men, and Zalcman felt the need to create a community that would challenge that.

The way to have a more complete and balanced viewpoint in newspapers and media, in general, is to embrace more diversified voices. The world is made up of far more than just one demographic, so it makes sense that we should allow, and encourage, multiple viewpoints.

This has been Women Photograph’s mission since its inception — to push for a broader, more complete combination of voices telling the world’s stories. Interestingly enough, Zalcman says in the introduction to “What We See” that the ultimate goal of Women Photograph is to become obsolete:

“Our long-term objective for the organization is simple: to become obsolete. If Women Photograph is successful in helping the industry achieve true intersectional parity, then the advocacy work at the heart of our organization will no longer be necessary.”

There is much work to be done to reach the parity that Zalcman describes above. And Women Photograph is committed to continuing the work. “What We See” is a testament to that commitment. But it’s more than that.

“What We See” brings together an astonishing array of work from places as varied as conflict zones to backyards. The quality of the work is impressive. It is, indeed, a combination of voices that should never be repressed. We are all the better for a more inclusive view of the world, and this book puts a sharp finishing point on that.

As Zalcman says in her introduction:

“Our inaugural book … is a broad survey that represents the equally broad careers of our members. The goal is not to make generalizations about the gaze of women and nonbinary photographers — such generalizations are impossible. The directions in which we can expand our traditional understanding of photojournalism are infinite. This book merely begins to hint at the possibilities.”

You can find out more about the book, and how to buy it, here.

