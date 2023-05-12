A standard poodle at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. (Peter Fisher for The Washington Post) In Sight Poodles and mastiffs and hounds, oh my!

At any given moment during the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, there are two types of dramas playing out. One is with the dogs: Will they look perfect enough for the judges? Will they behave in the ring? Will they win? The other is with the humans, who must also perform at their peak. They must groom the dogs to perfection, and guide them confidently to victory. And, as anyone who knows the Christopher Guest mockumentary “Best in Show” has seen, the subculture is full of personalities.

Peter Fisher’s photos of the 147th Westminster Dog Show, which took place May 6-9 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, capture these parallel spectacles with style. Fisher takes us behind-the-scenes to the grooming tent, where the air is filled with the scent of hair spray and wet dog, and ringside, where the dogs and their anxious owners wait to go on.

“I think that’s why we, as photographers, are so drawn to the dog show every year,” says Fisher, who is also the proud owner of a 2-year-old Boykin spaniel named Waylon. “We’re watching these two creatures in this symbiotic relationship present themselves publicly to be judged.”

Before the dogs are shown, they’re a bit like sculptures: Meant to be admired from afar, but not touched by anyone other than their handlers (can’t mess up the three hours of work it takes to do their hair!). But after they’re out of the ring, it’s petting time, and Fisher’s photos also explore the textural experience of a dog show. You can almost feel the soft wrinkles of the Neapolitan Mastiff, the silky-smooth locks of the Afghan hound, the woolly dreadlocks of the Komondor.

And he also focuses on the texture of the human experience. The nervousness, the exhilaration, and even the boredom (there’s a lot of waiting around). But most of all, the delight: No one can be unhappy when they’re surrounded by hundreds of good boys and girls. And their owners’ pride and affection is evident. These may be show dogs, but they’re also pets.

