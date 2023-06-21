Photos: Thousands gather at Stonehenge to celebrate summer solstice

Summer solstice is a mystical day for some cultures, and the festival at Stonehenge dates back thousands of years. The 5,000-year-old stone monument was carved and constructed at a time when there were no metal tools, and symbolizes Britain’s semi-mythical prehistoric period.

Today marks summer solstice, the longest day in the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Thousands of people gathered at sunrise in Stonehenge, in southern England, for a festival marking the occasion.

Stonehenge’s structure is aligned with the sun’s movement. If you stand in the middle of the monument on a summer’s day, “you would see the sun rise just to the left of the Heel Stone, an outlying stone north-east of the circle,” according to English Heritage, a charity that manages hundreds of historic sites in England.