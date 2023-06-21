Today marks summer solstice, the longest day in the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Thousands of people gathered at sunrise in Stonehenge, in southern England, for a festival marking the occasion.
Photos: Thousands gather at Stonehenge to celebrate summer solstice
Stonehenge’s structure is aligned with the sun’s movement. If you stand in the middle of the monument on a summer’s day, “you would see the sun rise just to the left of the Heel Stone, an outlying stone north-east of the circle,” according to English Heritage, a charity that manages hundreds of historic sites in England.
Photos showed revelers — many of whom in colorful costumes — hailing the sun as it rose. As they waited, some sang, raised their arms and touched the ancient stones.
Some 8,000 people attended this year’s festival, the Associated Press reported.
“There was a wonderful atmosphere from sunset to sunrise, and everybody enjoyed a very atmospheric morning,” Nichola Tasker, director of Stonehenge at English Heritage, told the AP.