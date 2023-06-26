Quinn, in a portrait taken to mark Trans Day of Visibility. In Sight This photographer documents queer beauty in the South amid anti-trans laws

It’s a sunny Saturday in early spring in Nashville, and Francis is about to have his portrait taken during a community event to celebrate Trans Day of Visibility. “I’d like to do a few shirtless ones, if that’s okay,” he says, with nervous excitement. “I had top surgery and haven’t been shirtless in public yet.”

The gender-affirming body masculinization surgery that Francis is referring to is one that greatly reduces body dysphoria and saves lives. Trans individuals’ access to these surgeries has been a polarizing topic in legislatures around the country, and Tennessee is no exception. According to Trans Legislation Tracker, 22 anti-trans bills were introduced in Tennessee this session, targeting areas including health care, sports and education. One is the recently signed and passed SB 1440, which codifies into law the definition of “sex” as “determined by anatomy and genetics existing at the time of birth,” making it extremely difficult for trans individuals to change their names on their IDs. This law goes into effect on July 1.

Francis and I head to a less populated area of the park, finding a tree enveloped in cherry blossoms. He unbuttons his top and feels the sun on his chest in public for the first time as a smile covers his face. The energy is electric, and the power of trans joy, empowerment and celebration fills the space. Amid uncertainty, political polarization and debate over trans lives — beautiful, human, whole, full lives — the trans community offers hope, connection and survival. Trans joy prevails.

The individuals in these photos are residents of Nashville and surrounding areas. The photos featured here are my photos, but as a cisgender person, this is not my story. These stories are for trans people to tell and for cis people to listen and amplify. The words below come directly from the individuals in these photos.

Francis (he/him), nurse assistant

“What brings me joy these days?

“Working in health care, cold brew with sweet foam and caramel, fighting against injustice alongside my favorite people, my perfectly created ’70s playlist, time with the people who don’t only love me but see me, watching my dog roll around in grass at the dog park, seeing growth and inclusion from cis people, finishing up my work in my patio garden with a cup of tea and a book, and going to sleep with a full heart no matter how difficult the day was. The big things, the small things, and everything in between. No matter how hard things have gotten and will continue to get without change in Tennessee, the joy within myself and my life is abundant.”

V (he/they)

“These days, for me, joy is elusive and ephemeral. It’s become impossible for a day to go by without feeling forced to justify my right to exist, to others or even sometimes to myself. I try to find joy in sharing moments with my other trans friends, where we have an unspoken understanding of what we’re collectively and individually going through. Moments where we acknowledge, understand, appreciate and uplift each other, even in the smallest of ways, are where I look for joy.”

Reid (he/him), artist

“Three main components are giving me joy right now. The first is the love I have for who I am and who I’m becoming. Just yesterday I smiled in front of the mirror for a while because I recognized myself. I am so proud — not just of my physical appearance but of the fact I’m living in accordance to my values and am becoming the man I want to be. The next thing giving me joy is my community. We are so strong and resilient. I am so proud of our bravery and our determination to be ourselves. We won’t be silenced. Finally, remembering that there are lots of people fighting for transgender individuals gives me a lot of hope. I rejoice at even the smaller wins. There’s a lot of hate in the world and also, I personally find that love is loud enough to drown out the noise.”

Eden (she/her), IT professional

“Joy to me is still finding people and communities that love and accept me for who I am. When I meet someone new, am gendered correctly, and treated like a person, it is some of the greatest affirmation and elation I’ve ever experienced.”

RJ (he/they), movement chaplain, ordained minister, reiki healer, Ifa practitioner and youth healing justice coach

“I find joy in: waking up next to my beloved, having my first sip of coffee in the mornings, being in a warm bed on a cloudy day, taking a relaxing hot shower, engaging in spiritual rituals of trans resistance, having a home to come back to after a long day of work, and finding pleasures in the small things of life.”

Quinn (she/they), songwriter and filmmaker

“I find joy in friendships new and old, in the resilience and vibrance of my queer community, in the dedicated support of my gender-affirming health-care providers, and in the creation of my TV, film and music projects. Coming out as a trans woman and being myself in the world has magnified any joy I might have experienced before by tenfold or more.”

McCall (they/them), farmer

“”Visibility for me, in this specific time, means an understanding of a lack of safety. It means showing up in this time in hopes, dreams, and organizing for a better future in which visibility isn’t such a liability. Right now I’m finding joy in: my hands in the dirt, summer seedlings getting planted, and sharing spring harvests with my community.”

Evee (she/her), classical and jazz pianist

“I find joy in continuing to make and maintain queer spaces where we are allowed to be ourselves. Being seen and letting my visible queerness inform other people that I exist, and that I will keep going in spite of everything.”

Nix (they/she), digital artist and gardener

“Going to queer events and having people not only recognize me but are visibly excited to see me is such a source of joy. It’s a feeling I never had growing up, and it’s something that keeps bringing me back to every event and get-together that I’m physically able to be at. Being universally accepting in a community makes me want to give that same feeling to others, and it’s why I try to be as involved in the local queer and trans community as possible.”

Séa (they/them), nursing student

“Visibility means seeing me beyond my identity, having my story told in all of its complexities. It means finding joy despite the violence, letting myself be vulnerable, standing up in the face of fear and letting them know that we’re not going anywhere. What’s bringing me joy right now is a little break from school, allowing me time to spend with my partner and our pets, working on my summer garden, catching up on some leisure reading, and connecting with other trans people in the Nashville area.”

Jordan (he/him), trans support group leader

“Even though our community is under attack, I’m filled with joy to watch — as not only we come together, but ... as our true families, our friends and our allies join us to rise up against the injustice that stands in our way.”

Skye (she/they/fae), creator

“My main comfort is almost more than comfort: It’s community, because there’s nothing more hopeful than knowing you aren’t alone. It’s knowing that no matter what happens — the joys, the triumphs, the tribulations — we are together. Queer social groups like the Nashville GSA and Color Queery are helping bring us together. That’s what brings me joy.”

Triston (he/him), tennis enthusiast

“I find joy in being able to say I’m comfortable with who I am, as well as in my poetry and my art.”

Theo (they/he), activist and student

“It’s incredibly important to me to be visible as a trans person because I can prove to other trans people that we can thrive, even in the dark times. We can find community and grow and flourish, and that is beautiful. To me, visibility means acceptance.”

August (he/him), theology grad student and nanny

“In relation to being trans — it brings me joy to live an authentic life and feel much better and more relaxed now that I’m able to express a male gender identity. The everyday joy of being myself never wears off. Aside from gender, I’m having a great time taking the summer off of school in preparation to start my master’s degree this fall, hanging out with the almost 2-year-old I nanny, and getting to participate in musical theater.”

Bec (they/them)

“To all my trans people: Love yourselves even deeper at this time. There are going to be those that don’t love you for who you are, and your resistance is celebration and joy. Dive deeper into the communities that cherish you.”

Alvn (they/them), dancer and trapezist

“Sometimes we need to be teachers, warriors, activists... and sometimes we just need to exist. Every day that we choose to live and show our beautiful faces and hearts to the world is an act of bravery. Visibility means continuing to show up, speak out and remind the world that ... we’re not going anywhere.”

Felix (they/them), tattoo artist

“To other trans folks: If you just stay here, no matter how hard it seems, your life can be everything you ever dreamed it to be and more, surrounded by so much queer joy.”

Scout (they/them), illustrator

“Everything about my transition right now is bringing me so much joy. From the new fuzzy hairs appearing on my chin, to the way my voice still cracks sometimes, to the people who love me for me. The love I have for myself and for others is more vast and deep than ever before. My life is so much richer and more colorful than I ever could have imagined now that I’m living my authentic trans life. Life is bringing me joy right now.”

A (they/them)

“Cisgender allies can support us by trying to listen to and believe our experiences. You can’t understand someone unless you truly listen.”

Taylor (they/them), PhD student in math education

“Right now there are a lot of pressures for trans people to hide or present in more gender-conforming ways to be safe. I am visible to assert my entitlement to live a full life. It is an act of resistance.”

Rome (he/him), trans organizer

“We’re divine human beings. No matter what.”

The day ended with Rome proposing to Taylor in the same spot where they had their first date. Taylor said yes.

Trans joy prevails.

Allen is a photographer in Nashville whose work focuses on expanding visibility and documenting community.