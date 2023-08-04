In Sight Photos of New York’s female pastors Rev. Vicki Moss waits in a stairwell outside the sanctuary of Ridgewood Presbyterian Church in November 2022. A decade ago, Moss was ostracized by her previous church community for questioning gender inequity and bringing attention to abuse she witnessed. Today, she is the pastor of her church in Queens where Moss leads initiatives to decrease gun violence, create safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth and empower women to pursue leadership roles. (Corrie Aune)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“I was always looked at with some kind of disdain. They called me a troublemaker when I questioned the way women were treated in the Church. But I’ve never been able to sit back and just let things go.” — Rev. Vicki Moss Advertisement Photographer Corrie Aune’s project, “For Such a Time as This” comes at a particularly relevant time. It’s subjects are women pastors in New York City who, as Aune says, “confronting the historic exclusion of women from Church leadership.” The role of women in the church, and just about everywhere else, has historically been one of submission, rarely of taking the reigns.

Advertisement

As Aune told In Sight, “In recent decades, the number of women in positions of leadership in the Protestant Church has rapidly increased. The women in these images are groundbreaking, social justice-minded participants in this massive cultural shift. By honoring their experience and ongoing work, this project offers a new, more inclusive path forward for the American Church and other faith communities”

Advertisement

I have probably mentioned it before, but I grew up the son of Southern Baptist missionaries. Growing up, I remember women playing mostly supportive roles in the church, Sunday school teachers, babysitters, etc. But all the important leadership roles — pastor, deacon, minister of music — were almost exclusively male, so Aune’s project really rings true to me.

Advertisement

And Aune’s project is timely. We seem to be at a time in our history as a country where some people want to lead us back to “traditional” values, erasing progress that came for women, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community.

Advertisement

All you have to do is look to the Supreme Court’s recent decision on Roe v. Wade or the widespread demonization of transgender people. In fact, the Southern Baptist Convention in June reaffirmed its rejection of women pastors, following the expulsion of Rick Warren’s Saddleback Church “for ordaining women in assistant pastoral roles.” The convention then made “it explicit in their constitution that women can’t be pastors at any level.”

Corrie Aune graduated with a journalism degree from Baylor University in Waco, Tex., in 2019 and from the Internationl Center of Photography in May. She now calls New York City home. You can find out more about Aune, and her work, on her website.