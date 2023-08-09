In Sight As this photo book reminds, we’re all on a journey of self discovery From “Honeysuckle” by Nicole Ratos Enerson. (Datz Press, 2022)

“I was an anxious and insecure child. The world around me was filled with things that I struggled to understand. When I became a mother to a son, I realized that I still needed to find a way to process my young feelings. I started looking for a reflection of myself in the world and a better understanding of my unease.” — Nicole Ratos Enerson

Searching for one’s place in the world is one of the most common aspects of being a human being. The world can be an immense, frightening and confusing place. And for many of us, life becomes a journey of trying to figure out how we fit into its puzzle.

For artists, this journey of identity is often used as inspiration to create. Nicole Ratos Enerson certainly took that inspiration to heart while making her book, “Honeysuckle” (Datz Press, 2022).

While there isn’t much text in “Honeysuckle” — it IS a photo book after all — the book is peppered with excerpts from Susan Stewart’s poem, “The Forest,” which helps guide the reader through Enerson’s delicate, poetic and self-examining photos.

As Brian Arnold says in his review of the book for c4journal.com, Stewart’s poem acts as a “a prompt for reflecting on childhood and a gradual loss of innocence.” Indeed, the photos are fittingly wistful and melancholic, not unlike when we pause and reflect on our lives and the many twists and turns we’ve been through to get where we are.

Throughout the book, Enerson pays particular attention to small gestures and little impressions. The book whispers more than it screams — a hand nestled in grass or touching a forehead while wind sweeps a girl’s hair back. These are fleeting gestures that speak to a remembrance of childhood but also, as a memory, part of who we become as adults on our perpetual journey into life.

Who am I? Who are you? What are we doing here? These are questions we have asked ourselves from time immemorial. And if I were to hazard a, very unoriginal, guess, I’d say we’ll keep rolling those questions around in our heads ad infinitum.

You can find out more about Enerson, and her work, on her website. And you can buy “Honeysuckle,” here.