From “Open, “ published by Gnomic Book, 2023. (Morgan Ashcom) In Sight This photographer salvaged a disaster and made something exquisite from it

Sometimes beauty comes from the most unexpected places. We all know that life is unpredictable and that our plans don’t always coincide with whatever life has in store for us. Sometimes it’s just best to go with the flow. Advertisement Photographer Morgan Ashcom’s latest book, “Open,” (Gnomic Book, 2023) is a prime example of the above. What could have initially been thought of as cataclysmic became not only beautiful, but also apropos.

Back in 2009, Ashcom traveled to the Palestinian territories with the intent to document daily life. Once he had finished what he set out to do, he traveled back home to the United States.

But before he could fly home, Israeli security forces decided they needed to have a peek at the exposed film Ashcom made. While doing so, they exposed the film to light — and Ashcom more or less thought his work was ruined.

Ashcom set the film aside and forgot about it for over a decade. Of course, during this time, life moved right along and things hardly changed in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

In 2021, Ashcom decided to revisit his project and he discovered that, far from being destroyed, the work had taken on a life of its own.

As the publisher’s website notes, Ashcom found that “the film was not ruined; rather, the tenuously visible images referenced resiliency and vulnerability, censorship and subversion, erasure, and the possibility of its reversal.”

What he initially thought was a lost cause ended up being a new vehicle to talk about the tensions that have taken place in the region for many, many years. What was once thought to be trash ended up being a treasure.

Here’s more from the publisher’s description of Ashcom’s book:

“Open is a unique object: a container referencing Ashcom’s film box in and of itself, suggesting a paradox: should you open the box, or are you forbidden from doing so? Inside rests a passport-like book containing 34 pictures. Translucent pages obscure the imagery with fragments of communications between Ashcom and the financial institutions which thwarted his efforts to raise money for a Palestinian children’s charity.

While the text originated from this experience, it takes on new meaning as a form of concrete poetry. Through erasure and distortion of text and photographic information, Open offers the possibility to imagine alternatives to the histories and futures imposed by apartheid.”

You can find out more about “Open” and buy it here.