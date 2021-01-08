Photography

Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 8, 2021

Confetti falls on a virtually empty Times Square on New Year’s Eve in New York; lines of motorists descend on Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for coronavirus tests; pro-Trump rioters storm the U.S. Capitol to protest the presidential election results. Here’s a look at 13 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Angus Mordant

Jan. 1, 2021 | New York

Confetti falls at midnight during a virtual New Year's Eve celebration in the Times Square area. The annual ball drop event, which typically draws more than 1 million people, was closed to the public because of the pandemic.

Angus Mordant/Bloomberg

Angus Mordant/Bloomberg

Jan. 1, 2021 | LaGrange, Ga.

Georgia U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock speaks during a "It's Time to Vote" rally outside Confidence Missionary Baptist Church. Warnock defeated Republican challenger Kelly Loeffler in Georgia's runoff election on Jan. 5.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Jan. 5, 2021 | Lilburn, Ga.

Voters stand in line at a Gwinnett County polling place to cast their ballots in in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Jan. 4, 2021 | Los Angeles

Motorists line up in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium to take coronavirus tests.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

Jan. 5, 2021 | Visegrad, Bosnia

Plastic bottles, wooden planks, rusty barrels and other garbage clog the Drina river. The Balkan nations have poor waste management, and tons of garbage routinely end up in rivers.

Eldar Emric/AP

Eldar Emric/AP

Jan. 4, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

A congressional aide carries a member's bags and dog as newly elected Republican House members gather on the steps of the U.S. Capitol for their formal photo.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Jan. 4, 2021 | mDalton, Ga.

Supporters watch as President Trump speaks at a rally in support of Sen. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, the GOP candidates in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoffs.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jan. 6, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Pro-Trump rioters scale the walls of the U.S. Capitol during a massive protest to disrupt the congressional joint session to certify the results of the presidential election.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Jan. 6, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Pro-Trump rioters take over balconies and the inauguration scaffolding at the U.S. Capitol to protest November's presidential election results.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Jan. 6, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Security officers aim their guns at a door to the House chamber after pro-Trump rioters broke the windows while Congress was holding a joint session to certify the Electoral College votes.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Jan. 6, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

People shelter in the gallery as pro-Trump rioters try to break into the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol.

Andrew Harnik/AP

Andrew Harnik/AP

Jan. 6, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Tear gas is fired at pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post

Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post

Jan. 7, 20201 | Washington, D.C.

Police shields are left on the Capitol Plaza, the day after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post