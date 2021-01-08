Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

Photography
Confetti falls on a virtually empty Times Square on New Year’s Eve in New York; lines of motorists descend on Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for coronavirus tests; pro-Trump rioters storm the U.S. Capitol to protest the presidential election results. Here’s a look at 13 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.
Angus Mordant
Angus Mordant/Bloomberg
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Eldar Emric/AP
Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
Andrew Harnik/AP
Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post
Melina Mara/The Washington Post