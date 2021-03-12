Photography

Here are 12 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 12, 2021

International Women’s Day is observed in Athens; a giant land-art fresco for the worldwide “Beyond Walls” project is painted on a beach in Benin; congressional leaders sign the American Rescue Plan Act; and jury selection begins in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd’s death. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/REUTERS

March 8, 2021 | Athens

People dance and sing during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day in front of the parliament building in Greece.

March 9, 2021 | Chertsey, Britain

Students gather on the playground for a break on their first day back from pandemic lockdown at Chertsey High School. Britain's schools reopened March 8 after closing for a third lockdown on Jan. 5.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

March 8, 2021 | London

Nicky Clough visits her mother, Pam Harrison, in her bedroom at Alexander House Care Home for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

March 3, 2021 | Ouidah, Benin

French-Swiss artist Saype lies next on his land-art fresco, for the 10th step of his worldwide “Beyond Walls” project, painted on a beach. Five frescoes were created using about 185 gallons of biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins.

VALENTIN FLAURAUD/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

March 9, 2021 | Penitas, Tex.

A state trooper asks asylum-seeking Honduran migrants Edith and son Ordonez, 4, to come out of hiding after they crossed the Rio Grande river on a raft into the United States from Mexico.

ADREES LATIF/REUTERS

March 10, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) sign the American Rescue Plan Act passed by both chambers of Congress outside the U.S. Capitol.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/POOL

March 7, 2021 | Minneapolis

Demonstrators protest outside the Hennepin County Government Center, while holding a casket, ahead of the jury selection process in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

March 9, 2021 | West Palm Beach, Fla.

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg loosens up in the bullpen at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches before pitching for the first time since surgery on his right hand.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

March 12, 2021 | Harbin, China

People look at polar bears inside an enclosure at a newly opened hotel, which allows guests to view the animals, listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, from their rooms.

AFP/Getty Images

March 9, 2021 | Arlington, Va.

A child explores an art installation, called “Shrooms,” in the Crystal City neighborhood.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 8, 2021

On Mars, the Perseverance rover does a check of its robotic arm.

NASA/JPL-Caltech//EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

March 11, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

President Biden leaves after addressing the nation on the anniversary of the covid-19 pandemic shutdown from the East Room of the White House.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

