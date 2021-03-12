Here are 12 of the week’s best photos

Photography
International Women’s Day is observed in Athens; a giant land-art fresco for the worldwide “Beyond Walls” project is painted on a beach in Benin; congressional leaders sign the American Rescue Plan Act; and jury selection begins in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd’s death. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
