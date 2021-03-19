Photography

Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 19, 2021

University of Maryland women’s basketball team players celebrate their Big Ten championship; mushing across a lake during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Alaska; protesters face off against military junta forces in Myanmar; shootings at three Atlanta-area spas left eight people dead, including six Asian women. See 15 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

March 13, 2021 | Indianapolis

Terrapins guard Faith Masonius, right, poses for a selfie with the trophy as teammates Diamond Miller, left, and Angel Reese text after the Maryland women's basketball team defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in the championship game of the Big Ten tournament.

March 15, 2021 | Amadora, Portugal

A teacher welcomes students as they arrive at the Condes da Lousa school to attend classes for the first time since the second government-imposed lockdown.

March 18, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Wizards forward Davis Bertans, center, contests a shot by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, left, during their NBA game at Capital One Arena.

March 14, 2021 | Shell Lake, Alaska

Joar Leifseth Ulsom, 2018 champion and a native Norwegian who lives full time in Alaska, mushes across Finger Lake during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

March 12, 2021 | Areches Beaufort, France

Skiers compete in the 35th Pierra Menta and team long distance ski mountaineering world championship.

March 17, 2021 | Clanton, Ala.

Mounted deer heads and a damaged vehicle sit amid a debris field from a tornado that touched down.

March 15, 2021 | Minneapolis

Demonstrators yell at members of the National Guard as they protest the jury selection process in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, outside the Hennepin County Government Center. Chauvin, the White officer filmed with his knee on George Floyd’s neck during a police investigation last May, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

March 16, 2021 | Yangon, Myanmar

Protesters prepare to use molotov cocktails against military junta forces. The junta charged deposed de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi with accepting bribes and taking illegal payments in gold and continued a brutal crackdown on a nationwide civil disobedience movement in which thousands of people have turned out in continued defiance of tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition.

March 13, 2021 | London

Police detain a woman as people gather at a memorial site, in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.

March 14, 2021 | Brooklyn

Images of New Yorkers who died during the coronavirus pandemic are projected on the Brooklyn Bridge during a commemoration ceremony.

March 18, 2021 | Atlanta

Kitana Truong holds up a sign during a rally against anti-Asian and sexist violence.

March 18, 2021 | Atlanta

Graham Bloomsmith and Cynthia Shi embrace each other outside the Gold Spa where four women were shot and killed.

March 19, 2021 | Marietta, Ga.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. They traveled to Georgia to tour the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and to meet with Asian American leaders days after the spa shootings.

March 17, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

A cherry tree branch near the Tidal Basin. The peak bloom of the famed cherry blossoms is expected in early April.

March 15, 2021 | Overland Park, Kan.

Vehicles kick up mist along a road left wet after a thunderstorm passed through the area.

