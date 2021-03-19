Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

Photography
University of Maryland women’s basketball team players celebrate their Big Ten championship; mushing across a lake during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Alaska; protesters face off against military junta forces in Myanmar; shootings at three Atlanta-area spas left eight people dead, including six Asian women. See 15 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
AFP/Getty Images
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
LOREN HOLMES/POOL/Reuters
Jeff Pachoud/AP/Getty Images
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Getty Images/Getty Images
HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS
Kevin Hagen/AP
Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post
Elijah Nouvelage/For The Washington Post
Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Charlie Riedel/AP