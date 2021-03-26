Photography

Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 26, 2021

An Icelandic volcano erupts after being dormant for some 6,000 years; Pismo, the surfing goat, catches a wave while surfing in California; a cargo ship is wedged across the Suez Canal, blocking other vessels from passing through the vital waterway; people grieve at a memorial for the victims killed in a shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colo. See 15 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

March 21, 2021 | Grindavik, Iceland

Hikers look at the lava flowing from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano, which had lain dormant for some 6,000 years.

Jeremie Richard/AFP/Getty Images

March 22, 2021 | Baikonur, Kazakhstan

The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, with the Fregat upper stage and 38 satellites from 18 countries, blasts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Roscosmos Space Agency/AFP/Getty Images

March 24, 2021 | San Antonio

Maryland Terrapins forward Angel Reese, center, scores against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the women's NCAA basketball tournament at Bill Greehey Arena.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

March 22, 2021 | New York

Firefighters rescue "Dylan," a Catalina macaw, from a tree in Manhattan. The bird escaped as he was being brought to a veterinarian's office by his owner, Gary Call.

BILL SWERSEY/REUTERS

March 22, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

A visitor looks out at the Tidal Basin as buds dot the branches of the cherry trees.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

March 20, 2021 | Nanjing, China

People view the cherry blossoms.

AFP/Getty Images

March 19, 2021 | San Clemente, Calif.

Pismo, the surfing goat, rides a wave while surfing with a group of people.

MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

March 20, 2021 | Port Macquarie, Australia

A stranded bride and groom, rescued by helicopter to get them to the church on time, kiss next to a flooded bridge that had blocked their five-minute drive into town.

AMANDA HIBBARD, KATE FOTHERINGHA/REUTERS

March 23, 2021 | Tel Aviv

Rahamim Havura votes in the parliamentary election inside an intensive care ward for covid-19 patients at Ichilov Hospital.

Oded Balilty/AP

March 25, 2021 | Egypt

A backhoe tries to dig out the keel of the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, that is wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic in the waterway. At least 150 other vessels needing to go through have idled while waiting for the obstruction to clear.

AP

March 26, 2021 | Newnan, Ga.

Residents asses damage to their homes and neighborhood after a tornado touched down the night before.

Dustin Chambers/For The Washington Post

March 25, 2021 | Atlanta

State Rep. Park Cannon (D-Atlanta) is escorted out of the State Capitol building by state troopers after being asked to stop knocking on a door that leads to Gov. Brian Kemp's office. Kemp was speaking after signing a sweeping overhaul of the state's elections law behind closed doors. An attorney for Cannon says it's "law enforcement overreach" to charge the Georgia House member with two felonies.

Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP

March 20, 2021 | Donna, Tex.

This photo provided by the office of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Tex.) shows detainees in a Customs and Border Protection temporary overflow facility. President Biden's administration faces mounting criticism for refusing to allow outside observers into facilities where it is detaining thousands of immigrant children.

Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar/AP

March 23, 2021 | Boulder, Colo.

A memorial for Officer Eric Talley stands outside the Boulder Police Department. Talley was one of the 10 killed in the shooting at King Soopers grocery store.

Rachel Woolf/For The Washington Post

March 23, 2021 | Boulder, Colo.

From left, Nirbisha Shrestha, Josie Elowsky, Sophia Kennedy and Kaylynn Devivo, all freshman at the University of Colorado at Boulder, embrace while crying at the memorial near the King Soopers grocery store, where a gunman opened fire and killed 10 people.

Rachel Woolf for The Washington Post

Rachel Woolf for The Washington Post