Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

An Icelandic volcano erupts after being dormant for some 6,000 years; Pismo, the surfing goat, catches a wave while surfing in California; a cargo ship is wedged across the Suez Canal, blocking other vessels from passing through the vital waterway; people grieve at a memorial for the victims killed in a shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colo. See 15 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.