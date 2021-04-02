Photography

Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 2, 2021

A designer models one of her dresses during a photo shoot amid the cherry blossoms in D.C. Worshipers take part in a procession during Holy Week at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. A father is embraced by family for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were put in place at a Georgia nursing home. Snow falls during Opening Day baseball at Comerica Park in Detroit. See 14 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

March 27 | Washington

Zsane Alexander, a fashion designer from Queens, models a dress she designed, during a photo shoot amid the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin.

Al Drago for The Washington Post

April 1 | Jerusalem

Worshipers take part in a procession for the Catholic foot-washing ceremony during Holy Week at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Ammwar Awad/Reuters

March 31 | Beijing

Attendees at a Fashion Week show.

Ng Han Guan/AP

March 26 | Santo André, Brazil

Covid-19 patients at field hospital set up in a gymnasium.

Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty Images

March 30 | Jackson, Ga.

Bonnie McBrome, right, and her brother, Erwin Bryan, left, embrace their father, Doyle Bryan, 86, for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were put in place at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab. At center is Bryan's grandson Brian Abernathy. The facility was one of the hardest hit in Georgia, losing 34 residents and one staff member during the pandemic.

Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP

March 30 | Lafayette, Colo.

Joelean Lambrecht and her daughter, Gracie, 13, watch vehicles pass in the funeral procession of slain police officer Eric Talley. Talley and nine others were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Boulder grocery store March 22.

Rachel Woolf for The Washington Post

March 29 | Minneapolis

From center left, attorney Ben Crump, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Brandon Williams, George Floyd’s nephew, kneel during a news conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center as opening arguments begin in former police officer Derek Chauvin's trial.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

April 2 | Outside Hualien, Taiwan

Rescuers work near the site where a train derailed inside a mountain tunnel. Dozens of people were killed in the derailment, the island's worst rail disaster in decades.

Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

March 27 | Baja California Sur, Mexico

Gray whales swim near a whale-watching boat in Ojo de Liebre Lagoon. A reduction of coronavirus cases has boosted whale-watching tourism in Mexico.

Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images

March 28 | Idlib, Syria

Felines at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats.

Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

March 31 | Jakarta, Indonesia

Youths who cover themselves from head to toe in silver paint, becoming “silvermen” to earn money on the streets, ride in the back of a truck.

Willy Kurniawan/Reuters

March 31 | Carlsbad, Calif.

Children pose in front of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile during a visit to the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch.

Mike Blake/Reuters

April 1 | Holloko, Hungary

Dressed in folk costumes, men throw water on a women during a press event. Holloko is famous for its traditional Easter celebrations, but this year all the events have been canceled because of the coronavirus.

Peter Komka/MTI/AP

April 1 | Detroit

Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera homers off Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber during a snowy Opening Day at Comerica Park. Cabrera slid into the base when he reached second. It was so snowy he didn't see the ball clear the fence.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

