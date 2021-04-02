Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

A designer models one of her dresses during a photo shoot amid the cherry blossoms in D.C. Worshipers take part in a procession during Holy Week at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. A father is embraced by family for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were put in place at a Georgia nursing home. Snow falls during Opening Day baseball at Comerica Park in Detroit. See 14 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.