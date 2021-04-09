Photography

Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 9, 2021

Ancient Egyptian royal mummies, headed to a new resting place, are paraded through Cairo; a car rams into a barricade at the U.S. Capitol and strikes two police officers; Britain’s Prince Philip dies in London at 99; an announced sellout crowd of fans attends the Texas Rangers baseball home opener at Globe Life Field in Arlington. See 15 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

April 6, 2021 | Minneapolis

Lighting strikes near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and 38th Street, also know as George Floyd Square. The trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who faces multiple charges in the death of Floyd, continued its second week of witness testimony.

April 3, 2021 | Cairo

A carriage, carrying the mummy of King Ramses V, advances during a parade, dubbed the Pharaohs' Golden Parade, of 22 ancient royal mummies departing from the Egyptian Museum to their resting place at the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.

April 7, 2021 | Hagerstown, Md.

Some of the hundreds of people without appointments stand in line outside a mass coronavirus vaccination site. After waiting in line for hours, only 200 people were able to get vaccinated.

April 2, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Investigators examine the car that rammed into a barricade at the U.S. Capitol, striking two Capitol Police officers. One of the officers was killed in the incident.

April 9, 2021 | White Plains, N.Y.

A fan places flowers at a makeshift memorial for rapper and actor DMX outside White Plains Hospital after his death.

April 9, 2021 | London

A screen with an image of Prince Philip upon his death is seen at Piccadilly Circus in London.

March 30, 2021 | Houston

Siblings Dariel, left, and Diana, center, from Honduras, sit with Daniel, from El Salvador, at the airport during a transfer after being released from a U.S. government holding facility for illegal migrants seeking asylum in McAllen, Tex.

March 31, 2021 | Alaska

U.S. Army paratroopers, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, jump from an Air Force C-130J plane during a simulated forced-entry parachute assault over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

April 4, 2021 | Dandong, China

People watch migratory birds at a wetland near the Yalu River.

April 8, 2021 | Taizhou, China

Boats take part in a performance during the Qintong Boat Festival.

April 4, 2021 | Fredericksburg, Va.

Dale Glasgow, left, and his wife, Sharon, baptize Coco Winkler, 8, after a drive-in-style Easter service at Glasgow Farm.

April 1, 2021 | Los Angeles

Residents and staff dance during an Easter concert for vaccinated residents at the Ararat Nursing Facility in the Mission Hills neighborhood. The concert was the first social event held at the facility since the beginning of the pandemic, amid newly eased covid-19 restrictions.

April 8, 2021 | Washington, D.C

President Biden greets former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, with an elbow bump, after giving a speech on gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House.

April 5, 2021 | Arlington, Tex.

Fans fill the stands at Globe Life Field during the Texas Rangers home Opening Day game against the Toronto Blue Jays. A crowd of 38,238 was announced as a sellout. The Rangers gained national attention with their announcement last month to make all tickets available for the home opener, drawing criticism from President Biden that it was a “mistake” and “not responsible.”

April 6, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

The Nationals' Juan Soto, center, is mobbed by teammates after knocking in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day at Nationals Park.

