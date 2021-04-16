Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

A rescue effort transports a Rothschild’s giraffe by barge from an island to a conservancy in Kenya; colorful fiber-optic lights glow at the Field of Light immersive art installation in California; demonstrators face stun grenades while protesting the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn.; slain Capitol Police officer William Evans arrives at the U.S. Capitol to lie in honor. See 13 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.