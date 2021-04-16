Photography

Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 16, 2021

A rescue effort transports a Rothschild’s giraffe by barge from an island to a conservancy in Kenya; colorful fiber-optic lights glow at the Field of Light immersive art installation in California; demonstrators face stun grenades while protesting the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn.; slain Capitol Police officer William Evans arrives at the U.S. Capitol to lie in honor. See 13 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Northern Rangelands Trust/AP

April 8, 2021 | Rift Valley, Kenya

An endangered Rothschild's giraffe is transported on Lake Baringo by barge from Longicharo Island to Ruko Community Conservancy. Water levels in the lake have been rising so much it threatened the lives of a group of giraffes. A rescue effort to relocate them started in December and ended April 9.

April 13, 2021 | Limpio, Paraguay

Victoria cruziana water lilies are seen in Cerro Lagoon. In 2020, the lagoon turned pink because of pollution from a tannery. After local residents protested, the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development of Paraguay ordered the company to cease activities. Now, the lagoon is regenerating naturally and the water has returned to its original color.

April 10, 2021 | Aintree, England

Jockey G. Sheehan, riding Hogan's Height, center, falls while trying to clear an obstacle during the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase at the Aintree racecourse.

April 14, 2021 | Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers' Billy McKinney slides safely by Chicago Cubs catcher Austin Romine to score a run during their Major League Baseball game.

April 12, 2021 | Ashkelon, Israel

Onlookers watch as a female loggerhead sea turtle, equipped with a GPS tracker, is released back to the Mediterranean Sea at Nitzanim beach after receiving treatment at the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center.

April 15, 2021 | Dallas

A worker performs a task on a fiberglass sculpture called the “Eye,” created by artist Tony Tasset, in downtown Dallas. The 30-foot eye had been vandalized, and workers said they were restoring the artwork.

April 13, 2021 | Paso Robles, Calif.

In this long exposure image, fiber-optic lights glow at the Field of Light immersive art installation, by artist Bruce Munro, part of the Light at Sensorio.

April 11, 2021 | Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Demonstrators protest the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright as a stun grenades tossed by police officers explode outside the police department. The shooting occurred during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who faces multiple charges in the death of George Floyd after kneeling on Floyd's neck during an arrest last May.

April 11, 2021 | Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Tears run down the face of an emotional demonstrator protesting the death of Daunte Wright, who was fatally wounded by a police officer during a traffic stop.

April 9, 2021 | Abomey-Calavi, Benin

Soldiers stand in line to block supporters of President Patrice Talon during an electoral campaign rally. Talon was reelected with a majority of votes cast in the presidential election, according to provisional results released Tuesday by the national electoral commission.

April 15 | Washington, D.C.

Family members listen to a song during a candlelight vigil for James Johnson and Dominque Williams, two men who police say were shot and killed by an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer in the parking lot of a Takoma Park, Md., condo building.

April 13, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

The family of Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans watch as his casket arrives at the U.S. Capitol to lie in honor in the Rotunda.

April 14, 2021 | Arlington, Va.

The sun rises behind the Washington Monument.

