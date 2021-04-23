Photography

Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | April 23, 2021

Brazil is erecting what will become the third tallest statue of Jesus Christ in the world; the Mars Ingenuity helicopter achieved the first powered flight by an aircraft on another planet; Myrtle Mae is named winner of the 2021 Beautiful Bulldog contest in Iowa; Courteney Ross reacts to the guilty verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of her boyfriend, George Floyd. See 16 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Nardus Engelbrecht/AP

April 20, 2021 | Cape Town, South Africa

A helicopter hovers above smoke engulfing the city as a massive fire spreads on the slopes of Table Mountain.

April 21, 2021 | Encantado, Brazil

The Christ the Protector statue, under construction, stands before the sunrise. The new steel and concrete statue will surpass the iconic Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro and become the third tallest statue of Jesus Christ in the world.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

April 23, 2021 | Cape Canaveral, Fla.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center, beginning a day-long journey to the International Space Station, where the crew of four astronauts will join seven others now aboard the orbiting laboratory.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

April 22, 2021

The experimental helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the dusty surface of Mars during its second flight. Ingenuity achieved the first powered flight by an aircraft on another planet, in a triumph that was hailed as a Wright brothers moment.

NASA/AP

April 20, 2021 | New Delhi

Multiple funeral pyres for patients who died of covid-19 burn at a makeshift crematorium. Covid cases are spiraling out of control in India, with daily infections approaching 300,000, according to health ministry data, bringing the nationwide tally of infections to almost 14 million. The latest wave has overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.

Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images

April 20, 2021 | Mexico City

Ana Mendez Casteñeda smokes marijuana during “Fumaton 420,” outside the national Senate. Demonstrators are calling for the legalization of marijuana.

Marco Ugarte/AP

April 19, 2021 | Stuttgart, Germany

A Canada goose walks across a meadow in Hoehenpark Killesberg.

Marijan Murat/AP

April 18, 2021 | Des Moines

Myrtle Mae, 5, is named winner of the 2021 Beautiful Bulldog contest at Drake University's Knapp Center. Twenty-one English bulldogs competed for the title, nearly half of which were rescue dogs from four states.

Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register/AP

April 21, 2021 | Gilroy, Calif.

Jesse Larios, 33, from Los Angeles, wears a bear suit while walking along Hollister Road. Larios, also known as Bear Sun on social media, is walking from his home to San Francisco as a social media fundraising event.

BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/REUTERS

April 22, 2021 | London

A model swims in the world's first transparent acrylic swimming pool bridge, known as the Sky Pool, fixed between two apartment buildings at Embassy Gardens, next to the new U.S. Embassy.

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

April 19, 2021 | Shenyang, China

Abandoned publicly shared bicycles in a lot.

AFP/Getty Images

April 17, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Wizards center Daniel Gafford dunks the ball during the NBA game against the Detroit Pistons at Capital One Arena.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

April 20, 2021 | Minneapolis

Toshira Garraway. left, and Courteney Ross, girlfriend of George Floyd, react to the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict outside the Hennepin County Government Center. The jury in the former Minneapolis police officer's trial found him guilty on three counts, including murder, after Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes during an arrest last May.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

April 14, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Malo Lotus, 19, talks to her boyfriend, Isaiah Lotus, 21, as they try to cover their tent to keep out the rain at a homeless encampment just blocks away from the Federal Reserve.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

April 21, 2021 | Minneapolis

Family and friends pay their respects during the wake for Daunte Wright, 20, who was killed by a Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer. The officer has been charged in the killing, which she claims happened when she mistook her pistol for a Taser.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

April 17, 2021 | Windsor, England

Pallbearers carry the casket of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, into St George's Chapel for his funeral as members of his family follow from behind. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99, after 73 years of marriage to Queen Elizabeth II.

Danny Lawson/AP

