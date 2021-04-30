Photography

Here are 12 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | April 30, 2021

Hamas security force members display their rappelling skills during a police graduation ceremony in Gaza City; Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide is welcomed aboard the International Space Station after the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docked; President Biden delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress; people protest the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C. See 12 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

April 26, 2021 | Gaza City

Palestinian members of Hamas' security forces rappel along the side of a building as they show off their skills during a police graduation ceremony.

MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images

April 29, 2021 | Hainan, China

The Xian Symphony Orchestra and Chorus perform during the launch of the Long March 5B rocket from the Wenchang spacecraft launch site. The rocket, carrying the Tianhe space station core module, marks the beginning of a series of missions to complete the space station by the end of 2022.

MATJAZ TANCIC/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

April 27, 2021 | New York

Times Square in Manhattan.

ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images

April 24, 2021

Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide is welcomed by Crew 1 as he arrives aboard the International Space Station after SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule docked.

NASA TV/REUTERS

April 26, 2021 | St. Petersburg, Russia

An amphibian sits in a pond.

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

April 25, 2021 | Kiev, Ukraine

A priest sprays holy water on the faithful on Orthodox Palm Sunday, outside Volodymyrsky Cathedral.

VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

April 29, 2021 | Vancouver, Canada

Goslings tumble down stairs that lead to the False Creek seawall.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press/AP

April 29, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

President Biden gives a dandelion flower to first lady Jill Biden during a walk to Marine One.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

April 28, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

President Biden elbow bumps with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as Vice President Harris, right, looks on during the address to a joint session of Congress.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

April 24, 2021 | Elizabeth City, N.C.

People protest the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by a Pasquotank County Sheriff deputy when trying to serve Brown an arrest warrant.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

April 30, 2021 | Mount Meron, Israel

Ultra Orthodox Jews look at stairs littered with debris. At least 45 people were killed when a stampede broke out at a religious festival.

RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS

April 23, 2021 | Yerevan, Armenia

Armenians take part in a procession to mark the 106th anniversary of the World War I-era massacre in which, according to historians, the Ottoman Empire killed 1.5 million Armenians in a campaign of forced marches and mass killings. President Biden this week recognized the deaths as genocide, a designation that U.S. presidents long avoided for fear of damaging the U.S.-Turkey relationship.

AFP/Getty Images

