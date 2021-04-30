Here are 12 of the week’s best photos

Hamas security force members display their rappelling skills during a police graduation ceremony in Gaza City; Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide is welcomed aboard the International Space Station after the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docked; President Biden delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress; people protest the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C. See 12 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.