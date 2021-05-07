Photography

Here are 12 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | May 7, 2021

A Star Wars fan celebrates May the 4th in Los Angeles; the Kentucky Derby is run before the largest sporting event crowd since the start of the pandemic; Orioles pitcher John Means throws the team’s first no-hitter since 1969 in Seattle; a horse-drawn carriage carries the body of Andrew Brown Jr., killed by sheriff’s deputies in April, during his funeral in Elizabeth City, N.C. See 12 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Jae C. Hong/AP

May 4, 2021 | Los Angeles

Dressed in a costume, Tim Brehmer, right, sits in a booth as customers gather to celebrate Star Wars Day at Scum and Villainy Cantina.

April 30, 2021 | Bormes-les-Mimosas, France

A grey whale that strayed from the Pacific is seen off the Mediterranean coast.

May 1, 2021 | Brussels, Belgium

A man is doused by a water cannon as people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park, for "La Boum 2," an event in defiance of Belgium's coronavirus social distancing measures and restrictions.

May 4, 2021 | La Fleche, France

Three-month-old giraffe Kano, bottom, stands with other giraffes at the zoological park.

May 1, 2021 | Louisville

Medina Spirit leads the field around the first turn during the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. With 51,838 in attendance, the event was the largest crowd at a sporting event since the pandemic began.

May 5, 2021 | Seattle

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means, right, hugs catcher Pedro Severino after throwing a no-hitter against the Mariners. Means became the first individual Orioles pitcher to toss a no-hitter since Jim Palmer against Oakland on Aug,. 13, 1969.

May 4, 2021 | San Ysidro, Calif.

Bryan Chàvez, 18, is reunited with his mother, Sandra Ortíz, at the San Ysidro Port of Entry after being separated by U.S. immigration agents over three and a half years ago.

May 3, 2021 | Elizabeth City, N.C.

Miss. Kitty waves to the horse drawn carriage holding the casket of Andrew Brown Jr. en route to Fountain of Life Church for his funeral service. Brown, 42, was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies on April 21, as they were serving a warrant for drug charges.

May 6, 2021 | Kaliningrad, Russia

Men place coffins with the remains of Red Army soldiers killed in World War II in a grave during a reburial ceremony ahead of Victory Day celebrations.

May 3, 2021 | Mexico City

Emergency personnel work to search for accident survivors after a raised subway track collapsed.

May 1, 2021 | Jerusalem

Mourners for Yedidya Fogel, who was among the 45 people killed during the stampede at a Mount Meron religious festival, attend his funeral at Har HaMenuchot cemetery.

May 4, 2021 | Krakow, Poland.

The sun rises over the city revealing a wispy blanket of fog.

