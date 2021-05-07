Here are 12 of the week’s best photos

A Star Wars fan celebrates May the 4th in Los Angeles; the Kentucky Derby is run before the largest sporting event crowd since the start of the pandemic; Orioles pitcher John Means throws the team’s first no-hitter since 1969 in Seattle; a horse-drawn carriage carries the body of Andrew Brown Jr., killed by sheriff’s deputies in April, during his funeral in Elizabeth City, N.C. See 12 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.