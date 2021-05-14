Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

The U.S. artistic swimming team trains in California for the Tokyo Olympics; President Biden and Vice President Harris share a maskless moment in the White House Rose Garden; the worst violence between Israelis and Palestinians since 2014; Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in Indonesia to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan. See 11 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.