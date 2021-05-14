Photography

Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | May 14, 2021

The U.S. artistic swimming team trains in California for the Tokyo Olympics; President Biden and Vice President Harris share a maskless moment in the White House Rose Garden; the worst violence between Israelis and Palestinians since 2014; Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in Indonesia to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan. See 11 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

May 7, 2021 | Darlington, S.C.

Racecars cross the starting line in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LiftKits4Less.com 200 at Darlington Raceway.

May 9, 2021 | St. Petersburg, Russia

People in Navy uniforms and holding Soviet Navy flags ride down the Fontanka River on Victory Day.

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

May 5, 2021 | Moraga, Calif.

The U.S. artistic swimming team trains for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo at the Soda Aquatic Center. The team had been unable to swim for three months last year because of California's stay-at-home order during the pandemic.

Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

May 14, 2021 | Lisie Katy, Poland

A hot air balloon is reflected on water during the 18th Grudziadzkie Zawody Balonowe competition.

Tytus Zmijewski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 8, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

On Mother's Day, Lois Dunner, 75, left, reunites with her daughter, Gail Kotel, 50, for the first time since last August, outside Union Station.

Amanda Voisard/The Washington Post

May 13, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

President Biden and Vice President Harris share a maskless moment after giving a covid update in the Rose Garden.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

May 12, 2021 | Benson, N.C.

Motorists use gas pumps at a refueling station following a Colonial Pipeline hack.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

May 12, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) speaks on Capitol Hill after she was voted out as chair of the House Republican Conference by fellow Republicans.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

May 11, 2021 | Gaza City

Palestinians evacuate following an Israeli airstrike on a building amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Mohammed Salem/Reuters

May 10, 2021 | Jerusalem

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Mahmoud Illean/AP

May 12, 2021 | Gaza Strip

A fire rages at sunrise in Khan Yunish following an Israeli airstrike.

Youssef Massoud/AFP/Getty Images

May 13, 2021 | Lhokseumawe, Indonesia

Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Islamic Center Lhokseumawe.

Azwar Ipank/AFP/Getty Images

May 11, 2021 | Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

An aerial view of a Muslim cemetery that is empty because of a partial lockdown set by authorities restricting travel within each state and district during the pandemic.

Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images

