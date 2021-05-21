Photography

Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | May 21, 2021

Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins players fight for the puck in game three of round one in the Stanley Cup playoffs; the Fagradalsfjall volcano erupts in Iceland; people celebrate in Gaza City following a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas; cadets toss their hats during the United States Coast Guard Academy commencement. See 14 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS

May 19, 2021 | Bogotá, Colombia

Street artists perform during a protest outside El Campín stadium. Demonstrators were protesting Colombia's hosting of the Copa America soccer tournament.

DANIEL MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

May 19, 2021 | Boston

Anthony Mantha, front, and Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals fight for the puck in game three of round one of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

May 19, 2021 | Fairfax County, Va.

Jessie Unterhalter, of the Baltimore-based artist duo Jessie and Katey, works on a mural at The Boro Tysons.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

May 20, 2021 | Manaus, Brazil

Children play outside a house surrounded by floodwaters from the Negro River. This is the second-worst flood recorded in the city.

Edmar Barros/AP

May 13, 2021 | Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland

Lava flows from an eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano.

Miguel Morenatti/AP

May 16, 2021 | London

Marcelo Noone-Taylor watches Jeremy Simmons plant corals rescued from illegal trading ahead of the reopening of ZSL London Zoo's indoor exhibits.

PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS

May 19, 2021 | Schinos, Greece

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire.

Valerie Gache/AP

May 19, 2021 | Gaza City

Joury Mghames takes shelter under a kitchen island.

Loay Ayyoub/For The Washington Post

May 18, 2021 | Ceuta, Spain

A migrant from Morocco is comforted by a member of the Spanish Red Cross.

Bernat Armangue/AP

May 17, 2021 | Aakhtadi, India

A villager receives a dose of the Covaxin coronavirus vaccine.

Rebecca Conway/Getty Images

May 17, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

A robin chomps down on a cicada.

JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 21, 2021 | Gaza City

People wave the Palestinian flag in front of a destroyed building following a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

May 19, 2021 | Frankfurt, Germany

The European Central Bank looms over a tram.

Michael Probst/AP

May 19, 2021 | New London, Conn.

Cadets toss their hats in the air as planes fly over at the commencement for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Andrew Harnik/AP

