Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

George Floyd is remembered, one year after his killing, with a balloon release in Minneapolis. A “super flower blood moon” looms along the water in Sydney. The Blue Angels perform over Annapolis to celebrate Commissioning Week at the U.S. Naval Academy. Simone Biles becomes the first woman to perform a Yurchenko double pike at the U.S. Classic gymnastics event in Indianapolis. See 16 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.