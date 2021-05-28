Photography

Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | May 28, 2021

George Floyd is remembered, one year after his killing, with a balloon release in Minneapolis. A “super flower blood moon” looms along the water in Sydney. The Blue Angels perform over Annapolis to celebrate Commissioning Week at the U.S. Naval Academy. Simone Biles becomes the first woman to perform a Yurchenko double pike at the U.S. Classic gymnastics event in Indianapolis. See 16 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

May 25, 2021 | Minneapolis

Balloons are released in remembrance of George Floyd, one year after his murder, outside the Salvation Army Harbor Light Multi-Service Center, where he was employed.

May 25, 2021 | Takoma Park, Md.

Magicicada periodical cicadas, one infected with a fungal parasite, engage in the mating process. The fungal parasite, Massospora cicadina, hijacks the sexual signals of the cicadas, forcing them to behave in ways that spread the fungus.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

May 26, 2021 | Beit Lahia, Gaza Strip

Palestinian members of Gaza's Bar Woolf sports team perform amid the ruins of a building destroyed in recent Israeli airstrikes.

MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images

May 24, 2021 | Gaza City

Palestinians sit in a tent set up on top of the ruins of a building destroyed in Israeli airstrikes. Gaza residents continued cleanup operations as they returned to damaged and destroyed homes. A cease-fire, ending 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas that killed more than 250 Palestinians, many of them women and children, and 13 Israelis, appeared to be holding.

Fatima Shbair/Getty Images

May 27, 2021 | Arlington, Va.

Ahead of Memorial Day, a service member places a flag at a headstone during the annual "Flags In" tradition at Arlington National Cemetery.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

May 24, 2021 | Pemba, Mozambique

A Muslim worshiper performs his afternoon prayers at a mosque in the historic neighborhood of Paquitequete. Pemba, the capital of Cabo Delgado province, is hosting tens of thousands of people who have fled Islamist-insurgent violence across the northern province over the past three years.

JOHN WESSELS/AFP/Getty Images

May 26, 2021 | Sydney

A yacht sails by as the moon rises during a total lunar eclipse. Some refer to the event as a “super flower blood moon,” making reference to its apparent size in the sky, the abundance of blooms at this time of year and the moon’s color during the eclipse.

Mark Baker/AP

May 26, 2021 | Annapolis

People watch as the Blue Angels, the Navy's precision flight demonstration crew, perform over Maryland's capital city.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

May 26, 2021 | Annapolis

The Blue Angels performed to mark Commissioning Week for graduates of the U.S. Naval Academy.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

May 24, 2021 | Bakhchysaray, Crimea

A gibbon walks amid models of vehicles in a park of miniatures at a zoo.

ALEXEY PAVLISHAK/REUTERS

May 22, 2021 | Kiawah Island, S.C.

Phil Mickelson hits from the rough on the 16th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship. Mickelson went on to win the tournament and at age 50 became the oldest major champion in history.

David J. Phillip/AP

May 23, 2021 | Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, left, and Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford battle under the net during Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at Wells Fargo Center.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

May 21, 2021 | St. Petersburg

Underground dancers, dressed as Spider-Man, perform in the subway.

OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP/Getty Images

May 22, 2021 | Moscow

People walk along a river embankment near the Kremlin at sunset.

SERGEI ILNITSKY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 22, 2021 | Indianapolis

Simone Biles performs during the vault at the U.S. Classic gymnastics event. Biles became the first woman to perform a Yurchenko double pike — a vault that requires her to flip twice in a piked position after pushing off the table with her hands.

AJ MAST/AP

May 26, 2021 | Colorado Springs

Members of the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2021 celebrate after their graduation ceremony at Falcon Stadium.

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

