Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

Photography
Family members gather at a fallen soldier’s gravesite in Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day; Japan’s Naomi Osaka serves in her first — and last — match of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros; survivors of the Tulsa race massacre participate in a soil collection ceremony during its centennial commemoration in Tulsa; Brazil’s Helio Castroneves celebrates with his team after winning the Indianapolis 500. See 15 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post
ALI HAIDER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images
Julian Finney/Getty Images
JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP/Getty Images
DARRYL DYCK/AP
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post
Michael Probst/AP
Michael Conroy/AP
Steph Chambers/Getty Images