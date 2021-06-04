Photography

Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | June 4, 2021

Family members gather at a fallen soldier’s gravesite in Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day; Japan’s Naomi Osaka serves in her first — and last — match of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros; survivors of the Tulsa race massacre participate in a soil collection ceremony during its centennial commemoration in Tulsa; Brazil’s Helio Castroneves celebrates with his team after winning the Indianapolis 500. See 15 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

May 31, 2021 | Arlington, Va.

Family members of Jordan Schumann gather at his gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day.

May 31, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

During the annual Ruck to Remember, Karole Sellers, center, touches a panel of dog tags that make up a U.S. flag near the Lincoln Memorial. The dog tags list the names of service members killed in action after 9/11.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

May 31, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

A girl composes a photograph at the Lincoln Memorial, with the Washington Monument behind her.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

June 4, 2021 | Dubai

A boat competes in the Al Gaffal Dhow Race.

ALI HAIDER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 31, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Raven Enrile, 9, cools off under a waterfall feature at Yards Park.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

June 1, 2021 | Sydney

A model walks the runway during Afterpay Australian Fashion Week.

Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

May 30, 2021 | Paris

Naomi Osaka of Japan serves in her first-round match against Patricia Maria Tig of Romania during the first day of the 2021 French Open. Osaka later withdrew from the tournament, citing concern for her mental health.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

May 28, 2021 | Medellín, Colombia

Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against the government.

JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP/Getty Images

May 28, 2021 | Vancouver, British Columbia

Lorelei Williams places children's shoes on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery as a memorial to the 215 children whose remains were found buried at the site of a former school for Indigenous children in Kamloops.

DARRYL DYCK/AP

May 31, 2021 | Tulsa

Viola Fletcher, center, and Hughes Van Ellis, both of whom survived the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921, at a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the incident in which a White mob attacked and destroyed a Black neighborhood in the Oklahoma city. As many as 300 people were killed.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

June 1, 2021 | Tulsa

From left, Jennifer Matthews, Erma Matthews and Jeffery Korman stand outside Vernon A.M.E. Church as they listen to President Biden from their phone as he addresses guest across the street.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

May 31, 2021 | Ashburn, Va.

People attend a Jolly Shows carnival, after the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

May 29, 2021 | Usingen, Germany

A sheepdog jumps over a fence to round up sheep before they are taken to shearing.

Michael Probst/AP

May 30, 2021 | Indianapolis

Helio Castroneves of Brazil celebrates with his team as he climbs the fence at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after winning the Indianapolis 500.

Michael Conroy/AP

June 2, 2021 | Seattle

Seattle Mariners third-baseman Kyle Seager kisses his daughter Audrey before a game against the Oakland Athletics.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

